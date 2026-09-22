CCTV in IIT Bombay student suicide case shows Sahil Wakode being asked to leave exam hall

Mumbai:

CCTV footage has emerged as a crucial piece of evidence in the investigation into the death of IIT Bombay second-year BTech student Sahil Wakode, who died by suicide after he was allegedly caught using ChatGPT during an examination. The Crime Branch team is scrutinising footage covering the area from the examination hall to the hostel.

What CCTV footage reveal?

According to sources, CCTV cameras recorded Sahil's movements in the examination hall between 12:30 pm and 12:45 pm on the day of the incident. About 15 minutes before the paper was to end, Sahil was seen bending down and peeking into his pocket. Subsequently, it can be seen in the footage that a professor is questioning him. He later took him to the side, away from other students.

The sources further said that after leaving the examination hall, Sahil was seen walking across the campus. He was later captured on CCTV entering his hostel room at approximately 1:25 pm.

"After that, the student did not leave his room. Later, the news of his death surfaced. The Crime Branch is now attempting to piece together the entire sequence of events by correlating the CCTV footage from the examination hall, the campus, and the hostel," the sources said.

Crime Branch likely to summon professor for questioning

The Crime Branch, which has taken over the probe into the alleged suicide of a 22-year-old IIT Bombay student, is likely to summon a professor from the premier institute and others for questioning, officials said on Sunday.

Wakode's family has alleged that he faced institutional harassment and caste-based discrimination before his death, allegations that have triggered protests by students on the IIT Bombay campus.

Based on a complaint filed by his parents, Powai Police on Saturday registered an FIR under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to abetment of suicide, as well as provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The professor has been named as an accused in the case, which will be handled by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Detection).

Sahil Ravindra Wakode was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room in Hostel Number 4 on the Powai campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Friday evening, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone and ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination, they said.

Wakode, a native of Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, was a second-year BTech student in the Energy Science and Engineering department.

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