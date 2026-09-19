IIT Bombay on student suicide: No disciplinary action taken, assured incident wouldn't affect career

Amid protest over the death of a second-year Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay student, the institute has issued a statement saying that no disciplinary action was initiated against the student after he was found using a smartphone in the exam hall. According to IIT Bombay, the student was counselled, and the Head of the Department assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career. The student, identified as Sahil Wakode, was from the Department of Energy Science and Engineering.

According to the statement, the student had uploaded the examination question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers.

"No disciplinary action was initiated against the student. The matter was also discussed with the student by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career. The student subsequently returned to his hostel room. Later in the evening, he was found dead in his room," IIT Bombay said.

IIT Bombay extends support

The institution said it is deeply saddened by the loss of a student and is extending support to the student’s friends, classmates, faculty members, and others affected by this tragic incident. According to reports, this is the third reported case of suicide within the IIT Bombay campus in seven months.

The institution said the circumstances surrounding the death are being looked into by the appropriate authorities.

Protest erupts over accountability

Meanwhile, a section of students protested and demanded accountability and transparency from the institute's administration. Police have deployed personnel on campus to control the situation as discussions were held between students and the administration.

Similar incident: 31-year-old MSc student dies by suicide at IIT Delhi

Last month, a 31-year-old MSc Physics student had allegedly died by suicide at IIT Delhi after jumping from the sixth floor of a building at the IIT Delhi campus. The institute has formed a probe panel to investigate the tragic death. The probe panel is headed by former Delhi HC Judge Justice Mukta Gupta and will comprise Pratap Sharan, Head, Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS New Delhi, four student representatives, and the Registrar as Secretary and Convenor.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

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31-year-old MSc student dies by suicide at IIT Delhi campus after jumping from 6th floor