Prof Doolla sent on leave in IIT Bombay student suicide case, Crime Branch to question him today

Mumbai:

In the wake of the suicide of BTech student Sahil Wakode, IIT Bombay on Wednesday sent Professor Suryanarayana Doolla on leave and set up a 10-member panel to examine the circumstances surrounding the death. The panel will be headed by Professor Ramesh Venkateswaran, Chairman of the Board of Governors at IIT Palakkad, and the team has been asked to submit its report within a week. The committee also includes three students. General Secretary, Hostel Affairs, Aditya Joshi, Overall Coordinator, Student Mentor Program, Dev Arora and Research Scholar, Devi Lal. Besides, other members including a retired IAS officer are also part of the committee.

Four days after the death of second-year student Sahil Wakode, the Board of Governors of IIT Bombay has constituted a 10-member high-level committee to probe the circumstances of the case. The committee includes a former vigilance officer along with student representatives.



The board has also asked Professor Suryanarayan Doolla to go on leave. Doolla has been charged with inciting the student's death. The committee has been directed to submit its report within a week. A further decision will be taken after the report is received and the investigation is completed, a source said.The board also considered the demands put forward by the students and, according to sources, has agreed to most of the demands barring the demand for resignation.

Professor Dulla summoned by Mumbai Crime Branch

In the meantime, accused Professor Suryanarayan Dulla has been summoned by the Mumbai Crime Branch for questioning on Wednesday. Yesterday, the crime branch had recorded the statement of the parents of the victim, Sahil.

Earlier in the day, the IIT Bombay Alumni Association (IITBAA) demanded a fair and speedy investigation into the alleged suicide of student Sahil Wakode, and said there should be no "media trial", speculation or "nasty conclusions" directed at any individual.

Sahil's parents demand arrest of Shirish Kedare and Suryanarayana Doolla

Apart from this, Sahil's parents also demanded the immediate arrest of IIT Bombay Director Professor Shirish Kedare and Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who has been removed as the dean of Administrative Affairs following protests by students and political activists. After the matter came to limelight, a case on charges of abetment and caste discrimination has been registered against Doolla.

The IITBAA, in a statement on Tuesday, stated the institute was going through an extremely difficult period, and its students, faculty members and staff deserve an environment that is equitable, inclusive, safe, and supportive of their well-being.

Sahil found hanging in his hostel room on September 18

It should be noted that Sahil Wakode (22), a second-year B Tech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging in his hostel room on September 18 evening, hours after being caught allegedly using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

However, his parents claimed that he had told them about the caste-based slurs he faced. IIT Bombay alumnus and activist Sudheendra Kulkarni in this regard urged the withdrawal of the SC/ST Act case against Doolla, claiming the law has been widely misused and calling for a national debate on its reform.

On the other hand, his mother, Sonali Wakode, claimed Sahil had told them that he was being tortured, abused, and humiliated based on his caste. She also alleged to the institute's initial claim that he had been allegedly caught using ChatGPT during an examination. Anyone making cheating allegations must provide evidence, she added.

Also Read:

IIT Madras backs IIT Bombay professor amid row over Sahil Wakode's death, calls for fair probe