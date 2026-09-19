IIT Bombay suicide row: Mumbai Crime Branch takes over probe as Sahil Wakode's father alleges casteist remarks

Mumbai:

The investigation into the IIT Bombay suicide case has been handed over to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch. The Crime Branch will now investigate the death of Sahil Wakode. Sahil's father has leveled serious allegations against his teacher, Suryanarayan Dulla. He alleged that for the past three months, the teacher had been making casteist remarks against Sahil and threatening to implicate him in a false case. A case has been registered against Dulla. Additionally, legal complaints have been filed against faculty members, senior officials, and other concerned officials of IIT.

DCP Dattatray Nalawade said, "Yesterday, an incident involving the suicide of a second-year student occurred at one of the IIT hostels. In connection with this incident, an FIR has been registered at the police station based on a complaint filed by the deceased student's father, and the police are currently conducting an investigation. We have registered the case under charges of abetment to suicide and other relevant sections; an investigation is currently underway against all the individuals named by the deceased student's father in the FIR," as reported by news agency ANI.

What happened?

A second-year BTech student of IIT Bombay allegedly died by suicide on Friday evening in his hostel room. As per preliminary information, the student was caught cheating using a mobile phone in the exam hall. He had uploaded the examination question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers.

IIT Bombay on student suicide

The IIT Bombay has issued a statement saying that no disciplinary action was initiated against the student after he was found using a smartphone in the exam hall. According to IIT Bombay, the student was counselled, and the Head of the Department assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career. The student, identified as Sahil Wakode, was from the Department of Energy Science and Engineering. According to the statement, the student had uploaded the examination question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers.

"No disciplinary action was initiated against the student. The matter was also discussed with the student by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career. The student subsequently returned to his hostel room. Later in the evening, he was found dead in his room," IIT Bombay said.

Also Read:

IIT Bombay on student suicide: No disciplinary action taken, assured incident wouldn't affect career