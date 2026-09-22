IIT Bombay removes ceiling fans from hostel rooms after Sahil Wakode's death, wall-mounted fans installed

Mumbai:

IIT Bombay has decided to remove ceiling fans from all hostel rooms and replace them with wall-mounted fans following the death of student Sahil Wakode. The institute has already started installing the new wall-mounted fans in hostel rooms as part of its safety measures. This comes days after Sahil Wakode, a second-year student at IIT Bombay, died at Hostel No. 4 earlier this month. His death has triggered concerns on the campus, with students raising several demands before the institute. IIT Bombay has since taken a series of measures in response to those demands.

IIT Bombay starts replacing ceiling fans with wall-mounted fans

The decision to replace ceiling fans across hostel rooms comes after Wakode's suicide. The institute has begun the process of installing wall-mounted fans in place of the existing ceiling fans. The move is being seen as part of IIT Bombay's broader efforts to address safety concerns in student accommodation following the incident. The replacement work is being carried out in hostel rooms on the campus.

CCTV footage becomes key part of investigation

Meanwhile, CCTV footage has emerged as an important part of the investigation into Sahil Wakode's death. The Mumbai Crime Branch is examining footage from the examination hall, campus and hostel to reconstruct his movements on the day of the incident.

According to sources, Wakode's movements were captured on CCTV between around 12:30 pm and 12:45 pm on the day of the incident while he was in the examination hall. The footage reportedly shows him bending down to look at something in his pocket when around 15 minutes were still left for the examination to end. A professor then questioned Wakode and took him away from the other students, according to sources.

CCTV tracks Sahil from exam hall to hostel

After leaving the examination hall, Wakode was captured on CCTV moving through the campus. At around 1:25 pm, he was seen entering his hostel room. Sources said Wakode did not leave the room after that. His death was later discovered inside the room. The Crime Branch is now examining the CCTV footage from different locations and attempting to connect the sequence of events from the examination hall to the campus and eventually the hostel. Investigators are expected to examine the footage along with other available evidence to establish the sequence of events leading up to Sahil's death.

IIT Bombay takes action against Dean of Student Affairs

On Monday, September 21, IIT Bombay took another major administrative step in connection with the case. Professor Suryanarayan Doolla was removed from the post of Dean of Student Affairs. The action came amid growing scrutiny over the circumstances surrounding Wakode's death and demands raised by students following the incident.

Mumbai Police files FIR against professor

Mumbai Police has also registered an FIR against IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayan Doolla, who was reportedly serving as an invigilator during the examination attended by Wakode. The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Wakode's father. The professor's role and the circumstances surrounding the examination are now part of the investigation. The Crime Branch is examining CCTV footage and other evidence as investigators try to establish what happened between Sahil's examination and his death.

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