'Will fight until last breath': Iran President shows Minab attack victims' pics at UN, fires warning to Trump

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian used his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday to defend Tehran's actions during the war, accusing the United States and Israel of attacking Iran. He said the country had not started the conflict and would continue to defend itself.

Pezeshkian also held up photographs of victims of the Minab school attack and Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whom he said was killed at the beginning of the war in US and Israeli strikes. The US delegation walked out of the chamber during his speech.

Pezeshkian says Iran will fight 'until our last breath'

Pezeshkian said Iran had been pushed into a defensive war but had not been forced to surrender. He maintained that Tehran had repeatedly demonstrated its willingness to negotiate while defending itself against attacks.

"Iran has never, ever, been an aggressor, has never started a war, and has always shown her commitment to the negotiating table," he said.

He said the war had been imposed on Iran, but that the country was not afraid of defending itself. Pezeshkian then made his position clear, saying, "We will stand in defence of our beloved Iran, our homeland, until our last breath."

Pezeshkian says Iran is a victim of terrorism

Responding to US President Donald Trump's description of Iran as terrorists, Pezeshkian argued that the people of Iran had themselves been victims of terrorism.

"We have only defended ourselves. We are not terrorists," he said.

He accused the US and Israel of carrying out attacks against Iranian civilians and said his country had responded with all its strength. He specifically referred to the bombing of a school in Minab, saying children were among those killed.

Pezeshkian said the children had done nothing wrong and accused the US and Israel of using weapons in attacks that killed them.

US envoy walks out during Pezeshkian's speech

The US delegation left the chamber while Pezeshkian was speaking about the attacks and displaying photographs of their victims.

Pezeshkian had brought photographs of the Minab school victims before the assembly and also displayed an image of Khamenei. He said the children killed in the school attack were innocent and had committed no crimes.

"Yesterday, the United States President described us as terrorists. We have been victims of terrorism," Pezeshkian said.

He then described the Minab attack, saying children had perished under bombs and accusing the US and Israel of responsibility for the weapons used.

Pezeshkian responds to Trump's threat

The Iranian President's address came a day after Trump issued a stark warning over the future of the conflict.

Trump said he was considering whether to reach an agreement that would allow Iran to rebuild or instead "annihilate the Islamic Republic". He said that if such a decision was taken, it would be carried out quickly and would prevent Iran from killing and destroying people and countries again.

Pezeshkian's response was to reiterate that Iran would not surrender while also leaving the door open to negotiations.

Iran says it is ready for diplomacy

Towards the end of his address, Pezeshkian directly addressed Trump and said Iran remained prepared for dialogue, diplomacy and negotiations.

"It must be understood by Trump and those who seek to bully Iran that we are ready for dialogue and diplomacy and negotiations without accepting the language of force," he said.

Pezeshkian also questioned the scrutiny of Iran's nuclear programme. He argued that Israel possesses weapons of mass destruction while international inspectors are being asked to come to Iran.

"Atomic and nuclear weapons are in hands of Israel but inspectors are asked to come to Iran," he said.

He further contrasted the treatment of the two countries, arguing that Israel kills while Iran faces sanctions. "This is a true tragedy," he said, adding, "They kill, we are punished."

(With inputs from AP)

ALSO READ:

US, Iran held 'very good' 3-hour meeting at UN, says Trump after threatening to 'annihilate' Tehran