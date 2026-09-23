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Mamata Banerjee demands Bengal repoll, seeks arrest of CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid SIR row

Reported ByOnkar Sarkar  Written ByIndia TV News Desk  
Published: ,Updated:

Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has demanded repolling in Bengal amid the recent row on CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Former West Bengal CM demanded repolling in Bengal.
Former West Bengal CM demanded repolling in Bengal. Image Source : PTI
Kolkata:

Former CM Mamata Banerjee has demanded repolling in West Bengal and sought arrest of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Launching a scathing attack on CEC, the AITC chief said, "the SIR process was started to capture Bengal and dethrone TMC government." Mamata alleged that BJP came to power through conspiracy and with the help of Election Commission. "Before SIR, the BJP's IT cell officer Seema Khanna deleted the name of 58 lakh person before SIR with the help of AI and during the SIR process, 34 lakh names got deleted," she said. 

The SIR is now Special Incentive for Ruling party and not Special Intensive Revision (SIR), she added.  

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