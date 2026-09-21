Minor girl harassed, dragged on road in Bihar's Jamui, video goes viral; 3 accused arrested

A massive controversy erupted in Bihar on Monday after a video had gone viral showing three men allegedly harassing two minors, a boy and a girl, forcing the police to launch an investigation. The incident happened around 7 pm on September 19 in the Jamui district of Bihar.

According to the police, the victims were friends and attended the same coaching institute. The duo, who lived in different localities and are reportedly students of class 10th, had gone out on a scooter when the accused stopped them and allegedly harassed them.

Video goes viral, triggers outrage

The entire incident has gone viral on social media, triggering an outrage online. Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi condemned the incident, calling it "deeply disturbing". He demanded strict action against the accused and said they must prosecuted under POCSO.

Questioning the BJP-led NDA government in Bihar over safety of women in the state, he said the accused must have been arrested and put behind the bars.

"Who gave these men the right to behave like this? This is not "culture." It is patriarchy: the belief that any man can police a girl's body, her movement, her choices," the Congress MP said on X. "When control is mistaken for culture, and such attitudes are normalised by Andhbhakts, mobs start believing they are the law."

Police swing into action, accused held

The police have swung into action and the accused have been arrested. The police have declined sharing further details, saying "we must keep some information private".

"Although the incident is two days old, no complaint was made before us by the boy or the girl till Sunday. Today, when the video went viral, we traced the victims," Jamui SP Bishwajeet Dayal said. "The accused have not been named by them in the FIR that we lodged at Jamui police station, but we have identified about seven perpetrators with the help of the video clip, and they will soon be arrested."

Bihar State Commission for Women, meanwhile, has also taken cognisance of the incident and held talks with the Jamui district magistrate, who informed that the incident happened on the Lakhisarai-Jamui border.

"He has taken cognisance of the video and identified the victim through the number plate on the scooty. They were called," Bihar State Commission for Women chairperson Apsara Mishra told news agency ANI.

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