Lalbaug Ganpati pandal tragedy, two dead and four injured after electric shock

Mumbai:

Two people died, and four others were injured after an electric shock near a Ganpati pandal in Mumbai's Lalbaug area early Sunday, officials said. The incident took place at around 2:20 am near the Kalachowki Vibhag Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal on Dattaram Lad Marg in Kalachowki, when a large crowd had gathered for the ongoing Ganpati festival.

According to the information received from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, an electric shock was reported at a temporary drinking water stall erected near the entrance gate of the Ganeshotsav mandal.

Electric shock reported near Ganpati pandal

The incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade at around 2:42 am on September 20. Following the incident, the fire brigade, police, BEST and East and Municipal Ward Office personnel were sent to the spot. The electric supply was switched off, and the area was cordoned off as a precautionary measure.

According to BEST officials, a site inspection was conducted at Digvijay Mill Chawl on Dattaram Lad Marg in Kalachowki, near pole number DLM-14. A temporary meter, numbered M217392, had been installed for Ganpati festival illumination and a cold drink stall. BEST officials inspected the temporary meter and its connections.

Two people declared dead

A total of six people were injured in the incident and taken to different hospitals for treatment. Eight-year-old Raghini Ghanshyam Yadav was taken to Masina Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Later, officials reported a second death. Sujata, 33, who had been admitted to Global Hospital, also succumbed to her injuries. The circumstances leading to the deaths are being investigated by the local police.

Four injured, 12-year-old critical

Five of the injured were initially taken to Masina Hospital, while one was shifted to Global Hospital. Another injured person was also taken to Global Hospital for treatment. At Masina Hospital, Kiran Akbar Naik, 19, Tanvi Naresh Hande, 19, and Sahil Sandip Tare, 19, were undergoing treatment and were reported to be in stable condition.

At Global Hospital, 12-year-old Ruhi Singh was admitted to the ICU and was reported to be in critical condition. Sujata, 33, who was also admitted to Global Hospital, was later declared dead.

BEST conducts site inspection

BEST officials said the temporary meter wiring and MCB had already been disconnected by the local electrician when they inspected the site. The power supply at the location was kept switched off, with the supply partially cut off. A BEST fuseman was also present at the site.

Kalachowki Police requested the Meter Inspector to attend the inspection. The area remained cordoned off as a precautionary measure.

Police investigation underway

Local police are investigating the incident and examining the circumstances surrounding the electric shock near the temporary drinking water stall.

The incident occurred during Ganpati celebrations in the Lalbaug area, which was witnessing a heavy crowd at the time. Further details regarding the cause of the electric shock and the sequence of events are awaited as the investigation continues.

(Inputs by PTI)

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