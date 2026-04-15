Peddi postponed: Ram Charan film to skip April release, makers explain delay

New Delhi:

With every new update, the excitement around Ram Charan's Peddi just keeps growing. However, the makers have now decided to take a step back to ensure everything lands perfectly. To give the technicians and post-production team more time to fine-tune the film, the release has been pushed. The new date will be announced soon.

Ram Charan's Peddi postponed, to release in June

While the hype continues to build, a small portion of work in Peddi is still left. The team is taking this extra time to polish the film and deliver the best possible theatrical experience. As a result, the release has been pushed further. Sharing the update on social media, the team wrote: “We want to give our audience nothing but the best. #PEDDI in cinemas this June”

The statement read: "Firstly, thank you all for the wonderful response to our songs and glimpses. We’re truly happy to see the love and excitement for Peddi. The talkie part of the film is complete, and we only have one song left to be shot. We’ve seen the edit of the film, and we’re extremely happy with the output. With such great content in our hands, we want to present it in the best possible way. For that, we feel it’s important to give our technicians and post-production team a little more time to bring out their best with absolute perfection. It is our duty to give you nothing but the best theatrical experience."

It further read: "So, we’ve decided to push the release of the film to June. The exact date will be announced very soon. Thank you for your continued support and patience. It truly means a lot to us. Team PEDDI." Take a look:

(Image Source : VRIDDHI CINEMAS)Peddi postponed

Peddi cast

Headlined by Ram Charan, Peddi is easily one of the most anticipated films of 2026. Ever since it was announced, the project has generated strong buzz among fans and within the industry. More recently, the release of Peddi Pehelwan gave audiences a glimpse of Ram Charan in a new avatar.

The songs of Peddi, Chikiri Chikiri and Rai Rai Raa Raa have been received well by the masses, along with the posters.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the lead, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, and is slated for release in June.