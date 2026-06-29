Massive fire breaks out in Noida high-rise after AC blast; firefighting operation underway | Video

Noida:

A massive fire broke out in a residential society in Noida's Sector-119 after a blast in an air conditioner (AC) unit on Monday (June 29), triggering panic among residents. The blaze erupted in a flat on the 21st floor of Aranya Society in Sector 119 under the jurisdiction of the Sector-113 Police Station.

Thick smoke was seen billowing into the sky from the high-rise building as the fire spread through the apartment.

Two flats engulfed in fire

The blaze, which started in a flat on the 21st floor of the high-rise residential tower, quickly spread and engulfed at least two flats.

Six fire service tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations are currently underway to bring the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. According to officials, there have been no casualties or injuries so far.

On June 22, a major fire ripped through a three-storey commercial building housing an animation centre in a posh Lucknow neighbourhood, leaving at least 15 people, mostly students, dead and nine injured.

Many of the victims were trapped on the second floor of the building in Aliganj, where students were attending classes.

Fire at residential building in Delhi's Keshav Puram

In the early hours of Monday, a fire broke out at a four-storey residential building in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram area, prompting a rescue operation in which three people were safely evacuated from the terrace, officials said. Fire department personnel safely brought down the three occupants -- Gaurav (28), Kaira (25), and Indu Batra (55) -- from the terrace. No injuries were reported in the incident.

According to a DFS officer, the fire was confined to 24 electric meters installed on the ground floor of the building, which comprises a ground floor and four upper floors.

The blaze was brought under control by 2.30 am, concluding the firefighting operation. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

Also Read: Massive fire erupts at workers' settlement near Delhi's Udyog Bhawan | VIDEO

Also Read: Lucknow fire tragedy probe exposes lapses by 25 officials, action recommended against all