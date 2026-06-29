Ayodhya Police likely to summon Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, others in Ram Temple donation theft case

Ayodhya:

The investigation into the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case is expected to gather further momentum, with Ayodhya Police likely to issue notices to several key people associated with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, according to top Uttar Pradesh Police sources. They said former Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, former trustee Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao, who is also associated with the Trust, may be served notices for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation. Their statements are likely to be formally recorded to help investigators establish the sequence of events and take the probe to its logical conclusion.

Statements to be recorded as part of investigation

According to sources, Ayodhya Police is expected to question the three persons in a manner similar to the interrogation carried out earlier by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Officials believe recording their statements will help verify facts and strengthen the investigation into the alleged financial irregularities.

Besides the three, the police are also expected to record statements of several others connected with the temple's donation management process. These include people involved in counting donations, those responsible for transporting the cash to banks, bank officials who handled the deposits and security personnel deployed during the process.

Raids conducted at 10 locations

The development comes a day after Ayodhya Police conducted extensive raids at 10 locations in connection with the case. According to sources, the search operation lasted nearly six to eight hours. Following the raids, family members of several accused persons were detained for questioning. Investigators are continuing to examine their role and collect further evidence related to the alleged misappropriation of donations.

Cash, jewellery and property documents recovered

Sources said the raids led to the recovery of cash, jewellery, property registration documents, agreement papers, bank passbooks and jewellery purchase bills in substantial quantities. The investigation has also reportedly uncovered details of several newly acquired properties linked to the accused. Preliminary findings suggest that a number of these assets were allegedly purchased in the names of family members. Police are now examining the financial trail to determine whether the properties were acquired using funds connected to the alleged donation theft.

Officials said the investigation remains underway and more people may be questioned as fresh evidence emerges. The police are analysing the seized documents and financial records to establish the movement of funds and identify everyone involved in the alleged irregularities.

Know about the case

The alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya has snowballed into a major controversy, with an SIT probe finding lapses in the shrine's donation management system and eight people associated with the counting of cash and valuables being arrested. While the details of how the donations were siphoned and exactly how much are still under investigation, the special investigation team has pointed to some major lapses in its preliminary report.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) like deploying a security guard during a counting process, frisking of personnel while entering and leaving the counting room, and preserving CCTV footage of the donation-counting process for 180 days were violated, sources said, citing the findings of the report.

ALSO READ: Police seize jewellery, cash in Ram Temple donation theft probe; lawyers refuse to represent accused