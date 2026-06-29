Is Anirudh Ravichander marrying Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran? Music composer's uncle confirms

New Delhi:

Anirudh Ravichander's wedding rumours have once again surfaced on the internet. Reportedly, he and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran are once again making headlines. This time, the buzz picked up after Anirudh's uncle, actor Y Gee Mahendra, claimed that the two are getting married.

Mahendra made the remarks during a recent interview, where he congratulated his nephew and even suggested that the wedding is all but confirmed. However, neither Anirudh nor Kavya has reacted to the fresh buzz. There has been no official confirmation from either of them about their relationship or any wedding plans.

What did Anirudh Ravichander's uncle Y Gee Mahendra say?

Speaking to KPTV, Mahendra described Anirudh as "a very soft boy" before talking about his alleged wedding. “I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is getting into a very big wedding. Based on what I’ve been told, it’s a sure thing. They are getting married,” Mahendra said.

While he did not reveal when or where the wedding would take place, he went on to praise Kavya. Without mentioning her name at first, he called her "not an ordinary girl" and appreciated the way she manages an IPL franchise. He also credited her with inheriting her father's business skills. Mahendra added that Anirudh and Kavya make "a good pair" and joked that they could "indulge in musical business" together.

Have Anirudh or Kavya reacted?

As of now, both Anirudh and Kavya have not reacted to Mahendra's comments.

But this is not the first time they have been linked together. In 2025, a Reddit post claiming that the two had been dating for more than a year went viral. It also alleged that they were planning to get married. The post further claimed that superstar Rajinikanth, who is related to Anirudh, had met Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran to discuss the relationship.

At the time, Anirudh dismissed the wedding reports on X, writing, “Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys, pls stop spreading rumours.” While he denied reports of an impending wedding, he did not address speculation linking him to Kavya.

Who is Kavya Maran?

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran. She is the Executive Director of Sun TV Network and also heads the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

As for Anirudh Ravichander, he is known for songs like Why This Kolaveri Di, Leo, Indian 2, Vettaiyan, Jawan and Coolie.

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