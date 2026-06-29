What happened before Ketan Agarwal's passport went missing? Cab driver reveals Siya's actions before Bali trip

Pune:

As the investigation into the death of 26-year-old Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal gathers pace, the cab driver who drove Ketan Agarwal and murder accused Siya Goyal to Mumbai Airport for the Bali trip has made fresh claims about what transpired during the journey.

Siya and Ketan were traveling to Bali for their pre-wedding shoot, and they had hired a cab from Pune to Mumbai airport.

Siya's fight with her brother

The driver claimed that Siya was reluctant to go to Bali and refused to get into the car. He alleged that her brother, Sahil, held her hand and forced her into the cab. During the journey from Pune to Ravet in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Siya and Sahil allegedly had an argument in the car between Pune and Ravet (Pimpri-Chinchwad).

The driver said that after reaching Kiwale Lodha, Ketan and some of his family members joined the journey to Mumbai Airport.

Tea break and missing passport

During the trip, they stopped at a food court for tea and snacks. The driver alleged that while everyone else was away, Siya returned to the parked car on the pretext of retrieving something and took some items from the car, and put them in her pocket before joining the other family members.

According to the driver, after dropping the passengers at Mumbai Airport, Ketan later called him, saying that some of his belongings had been left behind in the cab, including his passport.

The driver said he returned to the airport to hand over the items, but Ketan's passport could not be found.

It is believed that Siya might have taken her passport during the stop at the food court.

Police use dummy to recreate crime scene

Earlier on Sunday, police took Siya Goyal to Lohagad Fort to reconstruct the crime scene, using a dummy to recreate the moment his fiancée was pushed to his death. The exercise was aimed at establishing the exact chain of events of the June 18 incident.

Ketan Agarwal was allegedly pushed to death from Lohagad Fort, located in Maval taluka of Pune district, on June 18 by his fiancée Siya and her lover Chetan Chaudhary. Lonavala Rural Police, investigating the alleged murder of Ketan Agrawal, suspect that the prime accused, Siya, was unwilling to get married at this stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to marry the victim.

Siya and Chetan have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill 25-year-old Agarwal and pushing him off a cliff at the fort in Pune district on June 18.

Police on Saturday questioned Goyal's father, mother and brother at length and recorded their statements.

Also Read: Why did Siya sit down before Ketan's fatal fall? Police make shocking revelation in Pune murder case

Also Read: Siya Goyal taken to Pune's Lohagad Fort for crime scene recreation in Ketan Agarwal murder case