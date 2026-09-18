Caught cheating in exam, IIT Bombay student dies by suicide; protest erupts in campus

Mumbai:

A student of IIT Bombay allegedly died by suicide on Friday evening in his hostel room, following which protests erupted in campus. The students was in his second year of BTech. As per preliminary information, the student was caught cheating using a mobile phone in the exam hall. He had uploaded the examination question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers.

However, the student was assured that no disciplinary action will be taken against him. The matter was also discussed with the student by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career, the institute said in a statement.

The IIT Bombay condoled the death of the student, saying, "the institute is extending support to the student’s friends, classmates, faculty members, and others affected by this tragic incident. The circumstances surrounding the death are being looked into by the appropriate authorities."

Similar incident: 31-year-old MSc student dies by suicide at IIT Delhi

Last month, a 31-year-old MSc Physics student had allegedly died by suicide at IIT Delhi after jumping from the sixth floor of a building at the IIT Delhi campus. The institute has formed the probe panel to investigate the tragic death. The probe panel will be headed by former Delhi HC Judge Justice Mukta Gupta and will comprise Pratap Sharan, Head, Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS New Delhi, four student representatives, and the Registrar as Secretary and Convenor. The committee has been requested to submit its report within two weeks. The institute will ensure that the committee is given the necessary mandate to examine the matter comprehensively and to identify any further measures that may be required to strengthen student support systems.

Delhi Police has registered a case of abetment to suicide against unidentified person in connection with the death of a 31-year-old M.Sc. Physics student of IIT Delhi. According to the police, the student had entered the campus through the main gate of IIT Delhi around 8:00 am. He then proceeded to the lecture hall complex and took the elevator to the sixth floor, from where he jumped off the front side of the building.

122 students committed suicide at IIT, IIMs

A total of 122 students of IITs, IIM, central universities died by suicide during the period of 2014 to 2021. The then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed Lok Sabha that out of 122 students, 24 belonged to Scheduled Caste (SC), 41 to Other Backward Classes (OBC), three to Scheduled Tribe (ST).

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

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31-year-old MSc student dies by suicide at IIT Delhi campus after jumping from 6th floor