Rejinagar bypoll: Mamata's pick Rabiul Alam Chowdhury to withdraw candidature, day after Nandigram exit

In yet another setback for former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, her candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury for the Rejinagar bypoll has decided to withdraw his nomination. Today is the last day to withdraw nominations for the by-election. This comes a day after Mamata Banerjee's candidate Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew from Nandigram's October 6 Assembly bypoll after meeting Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Afterwards, the ex-CM backed Congress nominee Milan Pradhan, but police later arrested him in a two-decade-old case.

Here's what Rabiul Alam Chowdhury said

Rabiul Alam Chowdhury said he has decided to withdraw his nomination because the administration is exerting pressure.

"The party has a new symbol. Workers are not being deployed in the field. The administration is exerting pressure. Many people have even been arrested. How will we contest the elections then? That's why I have decided to withdraw my name," Rabiul said. Rabiul said that he has spoken to Mamata Banerjee.

Congress candidate arrested

Meanwhile, Congress has suffered a major setback ahead of the by-elections in West Bengal. Congress candidate from Nandigram, Milan Pradhan, was arrested on Friday in connection with an old murder case. Police will present him in Haldia Court in Purba Medinipur district today. Four warrants were pending against him. He was arrested in connection with a murder case related to the 2007 Nandigram anti-land acquisition protests led by Mamata Banerjee.

Pradhan, who has been named in more than 12 cases over the Nandigram land movement, was picked up from a hotel in Chandipur in Purba Medinipur district, a Congress leader said. The last date to withdraw candidatures for the Nandigram Assembly bypoll is Saturday.

Nandigram carries a particular resonance for Mamata Banerjee and Adhikari, her former trusted lieutenant. The anti-land acquisition movement there in 2007 became a defining chapter of their political rise and helped the TMC build the campaign that ended 34 years of Left Front rule in 2011.

Congress alleges vendetta

West Bengal Pradesh Congress president Shubhankar Sarkar alleged the action aimed to eliminate opposition from the electoral arena and accused the BJP of trying to establish a one-party political system.

The BJP dismissed the allegation, saying the police were merely carrying out their duties and that the arrest had no political connection.

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