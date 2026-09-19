DUSU Election Results 2026 LIVE: ABVP, NSUI locked in keen contest, counting of votes begins

New Delhi:

The DUSU poll counting started at 8 am amid heightened security across Delhi University. More than 2,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across Delhi University, with restrictions imposed on key roads and heightened security around the counting centre. On Friday, a 40.46-per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls with the ABVP and the NSUI locked in a keen contest, months after a youth-centric protest at Jantar Mantar brought questions of accountability and student concerns into sharper focus. The student elections last year across a majority of Delhi University (DU) colleges recorded a voter turnout of 39.45 per cent. Ahead of the counting of the votes, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won several college union polls across the DU, registering a clean sweep at the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), winning the president and secretary posts along with both councillor seats.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated organisation stated it has put up a strong show in the college elections, recording clean sweeps in several colleges, and expressed confidence in securing a 4-0 victory in the DUSU polls despite the efforts of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In last year's DUSU elections, BJP-backed ABVP clinched three posts, while Congress's NSUI won one post. ABVP's Aryan Mann won the President post, Deepika Jha got the Joint Secretary post and Kunal Choudhary bagged the Secretary post. NSUI clinched the only vice president post.

The DUSU election witnessed a closely-watched contest among the ABVP, the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the AISA-SFI alliance for the four central panel posts -- president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary.

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