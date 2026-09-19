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DUSU Election Results 2026 LIVE: ABVP, NSUI locked in keen contest, counting of votes begins

Written By: Manmath Nayak
Updated:

The DUSU election witnessed a closely-watched contest among the ABVP, the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the AISA-SFI alliance for the four central panel posts -- president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary.

DUSU Election Results 2026
DUSU Election Results 2026 Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

The DUSU poll counting started at 8 am amid heightened security across Delhi University. More than 2,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across Delhi University, with restrictions imposed on key roads and heightened security around the counting centre. On Friday, a 40.46-per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls with the ABVP and the NSUI locked in a keen contest, months after a youth-centric protest at Jantar Mantar brought questions of accountability and student concerns into sharper focus. The student elections last year across a majority of Delhi University (DU) colleges recorded a voter turnout of 39.45 per cent. Ahead of the counting of the votes, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won several college union polls across the DU, registering a clean sweep at the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), winning the president and secretary posts along with both councillor seats.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated organisation stated it has put up a strong show in the college elections, recording clean sweeps in several colleges, and expressed confidence in securing a 4-0 victory in the DUSU polls despite the efforts of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In last year's DUSU elections, BJP-backed ABVP clinched three posts, while Congress's NSUI won one post. ABVP's Aryan Mann won the President post, Deepika Jha got the Joint Secretary post and Kunal Choudhary bagged the Secretary post. NSUI clinched the only vice president post.

The DUSU election witnessed a closely-watched contest among the ABVP, the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the AISA-SFI alliance for the four central panel posts -- president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary.

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Live updates :DUSU Election Results 2026

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  • 8:04 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    DUSU poll counting begins amid heightened security

    DUSU poll counting begins amid heightened security across Delhi University. More than 2,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across Delhi University, with restrictions imposed on key roads and heightened security around the counting centre, as counting of votes for the DUSU elections began at 8 am on Saturday.

  • 7:50 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    DUSU election results: Traffic restrictions imposed in North Campus

    Traffic restrictions imposed in North Campus due to DUSU election results on Saturday and it is likely to come into effect from 9am to 6pm on Saturday (September 19) in view of the counting of votes for the DUSU elections 2026, Delhi Traffic Police said.

    In the wake of these developments, commuters have been advised to avoid the affected roads, follow diversion routes and refrain from roadside parking.

  • 7:34 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    DUSU Election Results: Check who are presidential candidates

    The ABVP has fielded Yash Dabas for president’s post, NSUI has fielded Vijay Shankar Meena, while AISA-SFI has backed Ananya Raturi. The other presidential candidates include Ashmit Kumar, Ejaj Mansuri, Samarth Beniwal and Sameer Kumar. On the other hand, the vice-president contest includes ABVP’s Ishu Maurya, NSUI’s Vir Chatrath and AISA-SFI’s Akshat Shikhar, along with Aranya Singh Rathore and Deepanshu Shokeen.

     

  • 7:28 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    DUSU Polls: 20 candidates in the fray

    This time, the DUSU election is being held for four central posts, president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary. In this election, a total of 20 candidates are in the final contest, including seven candidates for president, five for vice-president and four each for secretary and joint secretary. ABVP, NSUI and the AISA-SFI alliance have fielded their respective candidates for all four central posts.

  • 7:25 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    NSUI claims victories at many colleges

    Apart from ABVP, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) also claimed victory on two seats at Aryabhatta College. It said NSUI's Flag Flies High at Aryabhatta College NSUI has achieved a splendid victory on two seats at Aryabhatta College. After the victory, the newly elected CC Devansh Saini met with NSUI's National President Vinod Jakhar ji along with his team and received congratulations and best wishes for the win. Students' Trust — NSUI's Strength! The fight for students' interests will continue.

  • 7:24 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    ABVP claims it would be a ‘4-0’ victory

    The ABVP also said that its candidates -- Yash Dabas for president, Eshu Maurya for vice president, Riya Chhabri for secretary and Lakshyaraj Singh for joint secretary -- have received students' support in the DUSU elections and expressed confidence that it would be a "4-0" victory for the outfit when the results are declared. The ABVP fuerther alleged attempts to influence the electoral process, claiming that two persons were handed over to police at Dyal Singh College for allegedly distributing pamphlets carrying incorrect details about its name and panel.

  • 7:22 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    ABVP confident of clean sweep in DUSU polls

    Highlighting its victory in several Delhi University college union elections, the ABVP on Saturday expressed confidence of winning all four posts in the DUSU polls. Issuing a statement, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said that it has secured clean sweeps in Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Sri Aurobindo College (Morning), Shivaji College, Bharati College, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC). The ABVP also announced its victory in the key posts at Keshav Mahavidyalaya and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, besides winning posts at the Department of Library Sciences. The counting of votes for the DUSU central panel is scheduled to start at the Multipurpose Hall of the University Sports Stadium in North Campus.

     

  • 7:15 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    DUSU Election 2026: Check voter turnout and key contestants

    • Voter turnout: 40.46%
    • Presidential contest: Yash Dabas (ABVP) vs Vijay Shankar Meena (NSUI)
    • Counting timing: 8 am - Counting venue: Multipurpose Hall, DU Sports Complex, North Campus
    • Central panel posts: President, Vice-President, Secretary and Joint Secretary
    • Candidates: 20 candidates are contesting the four posts.

     

  • 7:08 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    What are the key demands of students

    Affordable and safe accommodation has emerged as a key demand among students, along with functioning college hostels, affordable food and transport, concessions on metro fares and a more accessible university administration. For other students, accommodation remains a pressing concern as rents in Delhi continue to add to the cost of pursuing higher education.

     

  • 7:03 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Elaborate security arrangement for DUSU polls

    Police had erected barricades outside colleges and frisked students to avoid any untoward incident. A university official said more than 2,000 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed across the North and South campuses.

     

  • 7:02 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    DUSU polling was largely peaceful on Friday

    Voting in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections on Friday was largely smooth with several college principals reporting no major untoward incidents on their campuses. Voting for students attending morning classes started at 8:30 am and continued until 1:30 pm, while polling for evening class students started from 3 pm to 7:30 pm.

     

  • 6:57 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    DUSU Election voter turnout over the years

    The Delhi University Students’ Union election recorded a 39.78 per cent voter turnout in 2026, marking a marginal rise over the last two elections. The voter turnout was 35.20 per cent in 2024, before increasing to 39.45 per cent in 2025 and now 39.78 per cent in 2026.

    DUSU Election Year: Voter Turnout

    2023 42.0%
    2024 35.20%
    2025 39.45%
    2026 39.78%

     

  • 6:55 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    ABVP wins key posts across several colleges ahead of results

    On Friday, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won several key positions in the Delhi University college students’ union elections, with candidates securing victories across multiple colleges. It is interesting to note that the ABVP candidates secured clean sweeps at Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Sri Aurobindo College (Morning) and Shivaji College. The ABVP at Bharati College won all eight posts, while its candidates secured all four posts at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College. ABVP candidates at Keshav Mahavidyalaya won the key positions of President, Vice President and Secretary.

  • 6:52 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    DUSU Election Results: What happened last year?

    The ABVP last year won three of the posts -- president, secretary and general secretary -- while the NSUI secured only the vice-presidential position. During the polling on Friday, ABVP alleged that an NSUI worker was caught distributing an incorrect ABVP panel number shortly before voting, while NSUI president Vinod Jakhar alleged that a former national secretary of the organisation was detained by police without any reason. Students stated the CJP protest has changed the way some voters viewed participation in the election.

     

  • 6:47 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Printed pamphlets with candidates' names were scattered on roads

    In the North Campus, printed pamphlets bearing candidates' names were scattered on roads and footpaths. Students travelling in vehicles threw pamphlets, particularly around Chhatra Marg and near colleges, such as Kirori Mal and Hansraj, while students on motorcycles distributed candidate cards as they moved between colleges. In the similar manner in South Campus, SUVs and other vehicles moved around university roads as students campaigned for candidates.

     

  • 6:46 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    DUSU Elections 2026: Who are the key contenders

    President post 

    • Yash Dabas (ABVP) 

    • Vijay Shankar Meena (NSUI) 

    • Ananya Raturi (AISA). 

    Vice President 

    • Ishu Maurya (ABVP) 

    • Veer Chatrath (NSUI)

    • Akshat Shikhar (AISA) 

    Secretary 

    • Riya Chhawadi (ABVP) 

    • Namrata Chaudhary (NSUI) 

    • Stanzin Deskyong (SFI) 

    Joint Secretary 

    • Lakshya Raj Singh (ABVP)

    • Gopal Chaudhary (NSUI) 

    • B Parijat (SFI). 

  • 6:38 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Delhi University records 40.46% voter turnout

    On Friday, the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections 2026 recorded an overall voter turnout of 40.46 per cent, according to details received from all 52 polling centres. The voter turnout figure was based on voting data received from all 52 polling centres across Delhi University. The DUSU elections are being held to elect representatives to the Delhi University Students’ Union for the 2026-27 session.

  • 6:33 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Delhi High Court orders complete ban on victory processions

    In a significant development, the Delhi High Court on Friday ordered a complete ban on victory processions after the declaration of the DUSU election results, and asked all student organisations and candidates to explain why electoral damages should not be imposed on them for violation of norms. A HC bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia passed the directions after observing that there were frequent and blatant violations of the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations during the DUSU polls.

     

  • 6:32 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    DUSU elections began at 8:30 am

    The DUSU elections for the morning shift began at 8:30 am and concluded at 3 pm, while voting in evening colleges continued till 7:30 pm.

     

  • 6:30 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

    Amid tight security, the counting of votes for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) will begin at 8 am. A 40.46-per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls on Friday with the ABVP and the NSUI locked in a keen contest.

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