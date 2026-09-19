South Korea hand India harsh reality check in Davis Cup, exposing massive gap in singles game

Seoul:

India arrived at Seoul’s Olympic Park Tennis Centre with plenty of optimism. To acclimate to the conditions and the surface, the contingent arrived rather early and the move was heavily appreciated by the fans, who were looking for India’s maiden final appearance since 1987. The visitors started strong with Dhakshineswar Suresh dominating the proceedings, but as the contest progressed, things got harder for India and after the first singles match on day 2, they were out of the competition.

For Dhakshineswar, things looked pretty simple early on, with the 26-year-old winning the first set. His heavy serve and baseline aggression rattled the host crowd before Kwon’s tactical poise allowed him to turn the tide, prevailing 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Minutes later, Indian vanguard Sumit Nagal replicated the strong start against former Australian Open semifinalist Hyeon Chung. Nagal controlled the early rallies, pocketing the first set 6-2. Yet, in a gruelling two-and-a-half-hour marathon, Chung’s relentless defensive baseline play gradually wore Nagal down. He saved a couple of match points in the third set before eventually falling 2-6, 6-4, 7-5, leaving India trailing 0-2 at the end of a punishing opening day.

Doubles delayed India’s defeat

With their backs against the wall on day two, India refused to fold quietly. N. Sriram Balaji joined forces with Suresh in the doubles rubber on day 2 and they delivered a masterclass in net play and sharp reflexes against Jisung Nam and Uisung Park. The tandem earned a vital victory, which breathed life back into the ties and briefly silenced the home supporters.

The respite, however, was fleeting. Kwon returned to the court for the reverse singles against Nagal with ruthless efficiency. The Korean number one dominated the match from the baseline, breaking Nagal’s serve four times to lock up a 6–1, 6–2 victory and seal the tie for South Korea.

That highlights a massive hole in the Indian tennis circuit. While there’s still significant dominance in doubles, the singles players have failed to live up to expectations and it has been the case for a lengthy period of time. Nagal arrived at the second round with a lot of backing and support, but his poor showing against Kwon exposed the hard reality of India’s current singles players.

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