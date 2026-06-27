Siya was 'instigated' by Chetan to kill fiance Ketan, say police on Pune fort murder

Pune:

As the investigation into the Pune fort murder case continues to gather pace, investigators have found that Siya Agarwal was 'instigated' by her lover Chetan Chaudhary to kill her fiancé Ketan Agarwal, said a police official on Friday.

As the duo's interrogation continue, the police also found that Chetan was left frustrated with Siya due to their repeated failures to eliminate Ketan. On June 14, just days before they killed Ketan by pushing him from a cliff off the Lohagarh Fort in Pune, Chetan told Siya that he will kill Ketan if she fails to do it.

The police believe the duo also visited the fort on May 31 and conducted a recce as part of their plan to eliminate Ketan and frame his killing as a trekking accident.

"From the questioning of both the accused it has come to light that it was Chaudhary who instigated Siya Goyal to eliminate Agarwal at Lohagad Fort," news agency PTI quoted the official as saying.

Investigators also found that Siya was upset with Ketan using a wig and wanted to call off the marriage. However, she was told by Ketan that it was "too late" to call off the wedding, the police said.

But Ketan's family has said that Siya was informed about his bald patch before their engagement, which they say was due to a medical issue. "...if she had any issues, she should have said no. What was the need to kill my son?" Ketan's father Vishal Agarwal said, while speaking to reporters.

Vishal also met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, ho assured him that justice will be provided to his son and accepted the family's demand to conduct the trial in a fast-track court. For this, the government has appointed Ujjwal Nikam as a special public prosecutor.

Fadnavis later said he was extremely shocked by the incident and called for an introspection in the society. He said the incident is not a criminal issue anymore, but also has a social angle. "We need to reflect on why educated young men and women from good families develop such criminal intent and desire for revenge," he said.

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