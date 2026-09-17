'Why not name PM Modi, Trump?': Uddhav Thackeray denies link to Disha Salian case, warns of legal action

Denying any links of his son Aaditya Thackeray in connection with the death of Disha Salian, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday that legal action would be taken if the "character assassination" of his family continues.

Uddhav, who was Maharashtra's 19th chief minister from 2019 to 2022, said his family was dragged into the matter for political gains, as he targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) without taking its name. On a sarcastic note, he wondered why the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have not been dragged into the matter.

"We have no connection with this case. Aaditya (Thackeray) has also said so. This issue is not merely about me. Such character assassination can take place with you people too," Uddhav told reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. "If such allegations are made continuously, how long one should tolerate it? I am wondering why the names of Modi and Trump are absent in this case."

"It is politically motivated. We were quiet because an SIT (Special Investigation Team) was probing the case. Those who want to investigate, they can keep investigating. But enough of this pointless character assassination, or else we will initiate legal steps," the former chief minister added.

The row over Disha Salian's death

28-year-old Disha was the former manager of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad area. A week later, Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment, which triggered speculations that the two deaths were interlinked.

The matter is now being probed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), but Disha's father has alleged that there were irregularities, demanding a fresh investigation.

Amid this, Aaditya has denied any connections with the case and said he never met or knew her, adding his name was linked to this matter in "a deliberate, evidence-free attempt at character assassination".

"The relentless smear campaign run by vested interests without a single shred of evidence and truth is highly unfortunate. Loud TV debates and media trials do not change the facts," he said on X (previously Twitter) on Wednesday. "Let the official re-investigation proceed without malicious distractions and character assassination for political motives."

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