Stray dog terror sparks unusual protest as Shiv Sena leader leaves dogs in Niphad civic office | VIDEO

Nashik:

The growing problem of stray dog attacks across several parts of India has triggered anger among residents, with repeated incidents leaving people injured. While citizens have staged protests over the issue on several occasions, an unusual form of protest has now emerged from Niphad city in Maharashtra's Nashik district. A functionary of the Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction allegedly left stray dogs inside the office of the Niphad Nagar Panchayat chief officer, protesting against what he claimed was the civic body's failure to address the growing menace of stray dogs. The unusual protest has drawn attention after a video of the incident surfaced on social media and started going viral.

What happened in Niphad?

The incident took place in Niphad city in Maharashtra's Nashik district, where residents have reportedly been facing problems due to an increasing number of stray dogs. According to the allegations raised by the protesters, incidents of stray dogs attacking and biting people have increased in the city, leading to growing anger among residents. They claimed that the civic administration had failed to take adequate action despite repeated concerns over the issue.

In protest, Shiv Sena functionaries associated with the Uddhav Thackeray faction reportedly entered the office of Niphad Nagar Panchayat Chief Officer Dheeraj Bhamre and left stray dogs on his office table. A video showing the unusual protest has now gone viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

Dogs left inside civic officer's office

The protest was reportedly led by Yuva Sena district chief Vikram Randhve, who was accompanied by other party workers. During the protest, stray dogs were allegedly placed on the chief officer's table. The protesters also reportedly attempted to put a garland made of currency notes around the officer. The protesters accused the Nagar Panchayat administration of ignoring the problem of stray dogs and failing to take appropriate measures to address attacks and dog-bite incidents in the city.

Stray dog incident also reported in Mumbai

The issue of aggressive dogs has also recently drawn attention in Mumbai after a pet dog allegedly tried to attack children inside the lift of a high-rise residential society. The incident was captured on CCTV. The dog was seen attempting to lunge at the children, triggering panic inside the lift. A woman struggled to control the animal and eventually managed to pull it back in time, preventing a potentially serious incident. No one suffered serious injuries in the incident.

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