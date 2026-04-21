BJP files complaint with EC against Kharge's 'terrorist' remark on PM Modi, seeks public apology

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) to take immediate cognisance of Mallikarjun Kharge's "terrorist" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and direct the Congress president to submit a public apology.

The party said its delegations, comprising Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju, and Arjun Ram Meghwal, will meet the EC on Wednesday to raise the issue.

BJP seeks public apology

In its petition to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), the BJP described Kharge's remark against the prime minister as "grossly derogatory" and alleged "prima facie" violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for elections.

In a memorandum to the poll panel, it also demanded that "suitable penal and regulatory proceedings" be initiated against Kharge for his remarks under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and "appropriate campaign restrictions" imposed on him.

"Take immediate cognisance of the statement being a prima facie violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Direct Mallikarjun Kharge to submit a public apology/retraction ans/or impose appropriate campaign restrictions or other corrective measures in accordance with law and ECI directions," the party urged the poll panel.

It also requested the EC to initiate suitable penal and regulatory proceedings "under the applicable law, including examination of offences under Sections 175, 171/174, 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and any other provisions found applicable upon inquiry".

The BJP urged the poll panel to direct "immediate cessation" of further dissemination of Kharge's remark in campaign material and digital publicity. "Direct the media and social media platforms to take it off. Pass such further orders as may be necessary to preserve the dignity of the electoral process and ensure a free, fair, peaceful, and issue-based campaign," the BJP added.

What did Kharge say?

This came after Kharge accused Prime Minister Modi of terrorising political parties and people by misusing government machinery and central agencies to stifle the opposition.

Addressing a press conference in Chennai, the Congress chief initially referred to the prime minister as a "terrorist" while criticising the AIADMK's alliance with the BJP.

However, when pressed by reporters to clarify the context of the remark, the Congress chief said he meant the prime minister was "terrorising" the democratic fabric of the country. "He is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist (in the literal sense). Terrorising this... he is misusing his power and government machinery and abusing, maligning opposition parties," the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said.

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