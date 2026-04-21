Amit Shah hits out at Mamata govt over Sandeshkhali; promises justice for Gorkhas within 6 months if BJP wins

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form the next government in West Bengal, adding that it is “time to say goodbye” to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Addressing a public gathering in Kurseong. Shah also promised a quick resolution to long-pending issues of the Gorkha community in Darjeeling.

He said that once a BJP government is formed, a proper solution would be delivered within six months, ensuring “satisfaction and happiness” among Gorkhas. According to him, previous governments, including the Trinamool Congress and Indian National Congress, failed to address their concerns.

"Mamata didi has tried to suppress the history of Gorkha. Now it is time to end the injustice against Gorkha. Darjeeling has to make Congress, Communists and Mamata pay. They have painted our hills with blood but I say this under Narendra Modi ji's leadership, we will put an end to this injustice," he said.

"There are hundreds of false cases against our Gorkha brothers. We will withdraw all cases before July 31. They have supressed the Gorkha movement. We will ensure teh cases are withdrawn. We Will also bring a solution that will ensure you do not have to protest," he added.

Allegations of ‘injustice’ in fund allocation

The BJP leader also accused the state government of unfair distribution of funds. He claimed that while Rs 2,000 crore was allocated for North Bengal and tribal regions, a much larger amount was set aside for other sectors.

He said such “imbalance” would not continue if the BJP comes to power.

Law and order takes centre stage

Raising concerns over safety, Shah referred to incidents like those in Sandeshkhali, alleging that crimes against women have increased under the current government. He promised strict action, stating that all those involved in crimes would be sent to jail if the BJP forms the government.

Shah’s visit is part of an intense campaign push across multiple constituencies. On April 21, he addressed rallies in Kurseong and is scheduled to do so in Kulti, Salboni, and Chandipur, covering key regions of the state.