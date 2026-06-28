Police seize jewellery, cash in Ram Temple donation theft probe; lawyers refuse to represent accused

Ayodhya:

In a big development in the Ram Temple donation theft case, UP police on Sunday conducted raids across locations linked with all eight accused. As per police sources, several valuable items were recovered during the searches, including jewellery, cash, and several property-related documents.

According to police sources in Ayodhya, the raid operations were carried out simultaneously at the homes of all the suspects. From one of the accused, identified as Tinu, investigators reportedly recovered ornaments along with important paperwork. Similar recoveries were made from the remaining accused, strengthening the ongoing inquiry. Police also recorded statements from family members during the search operations as part of the evidence-gathering process.

At this stage, investigators are not expected to seek police custody of the accused. Instead, authorities are preparing to present all eight individuals before the court via video conferencing, seeking a 14-day judicial remand. Officials indicated that the focus for now will remain on judicial custody, while applications for police remand may be filed later if further interrogation becomes necessary based on evidence collection.

Ayodhya lawyers refuse to represent accused in court

In a parallel development, the legal community in Ayodhya has indicated possible reluctance to represent the accused. Local practitioners have suggested that a collective decision may be taken at the general body meeting of the Faizabad Bar Association scheduled for Monday.

The association’s president, Kalika Mishra, noted that members are likely to decide whether to unanimously decline legal representation in the case. A similar stance had been taken in 2005, when lawyers in the region refused to represent individuals accused in a terror attack linked to the Ram Temple, Ayodhya.

Decision on SC plea on Monday

A petition seeking an investigation into alleged irregularities in the handling of donations received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to be mentioned before the Supreme Court on Monday.

The matter has been listed in the court's mentioning list, where the petitioner, through advocate Ajay Kumar Rai, is expected to seek an early hearing of the plea.

As many as eight people were arrested in the case after SIT flagged serious irregularities in a report presented to the UP Government. Champat Rai also resigned from the Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the body responsible for managing the Ram Temple, on Friday.

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