India categorically rejects Pakistan's Karachi blast claims, calls it 'baseless'

New Delhi:

India on Sunday strongly rejected Pakistan's allegations linking New Delhi to the recent terrorist attack in Karachi, calling the claims "baseless" and accusing Islamabad of diverting attention from its own internal security failures. In a sharply worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) dismissed Pakistan's accusations outright and said the country should focus on dismantling terror networks operating from its own soil instead of attempting to blame others.

"We have seen Pakistani reports making baseless allegations against India regarding the recent incident in Karachi. We categorically reject them. Instead of pointing fingers at others, Pakistan would do better to look inwards, take credible action against the terror infrastructure on its territory and rid itself of its proclivity to rely on terrorism as an instrument of state policy," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Why India’s response to Pakistan?

The MEA's statement came a day after Pakistani security forces claimed they had thwarted a major militant assault on a Sindh Rangers compound in Karachi. According to Pakistani authorities, heavily armed militants stormed the Bhittai Wing headquarters in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar area on Saturday night, triggering an intense gun battle that lasted nearly 90 minutes. Four Rangers personnel were killed during the attack before security forces regained control of the complex.

Pakistan said Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos and the Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) joined Rangers personnel in the counter-operation, killing six attackers while capturing another injured militant alive.

Officials identified the attackers as members of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a faction linked to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which later claimed responsibility for the assault. Investigators believe the militants rammed a vehicle through the compound's main gate before entering the premises and launching a grenade attack that triggered multiple explosions.

First major terror strike in Karachi since 2024

The attack marks Karachi's first major terrorist incident since October 2024, when two Chinese engineers were killed in a suicide bombing near Karachi airport. It also represents one of the most significant militant assaults in the city since the February 2023 attack on the Karachi Police Office.

Following the operation, authorities sealed off the area, restricted movement around the Rangers headquarters, and advised nearby residents to remain indoors as security teams completed clearance operations.

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