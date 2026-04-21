Kharge calls PM Modi 'terrorist' in Tamil Nadu rally; BJP condemns remark of Congress chief

Chennai:

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday landed in controversy on the last day of the election campaign in Tamil Nadu when he called PM Modi a ‘terrorist’ and asserted that he who won't believe in equality and these people are joining with them, it means that they are weakening democracy.

Kharge says, "How can they (AIADMK) join with Modi? He is a terrorist. And he who won't believe in equality. His party won't believe in equality and justice. And these people are joining with them, it means that they are weakening democracy..."

Reacting to Kharge's remark on PM Modi, BJP's TN election incharge and Union Minister Piyush Goyal says, "NDA alliance is getting a clean sweep. You look at the tremendous response that Prime Minister Modi got, and that Edappadi K. Palaniswami is getting day in and day out. You saw the road show at Mylapore of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. You saw Chandrababu Naidu, the response he got..."

In the meantime, Kharge clarified his 'terrorist' remark and said “Because the BJP government is terrorising political parties and, particularly, candidates. They are using institutions like the CBI, ED, and the Income Tax Department, and are misusing them. They are creating fear among people so that they think the government is powerful enough to target even opposition parties. In that context, I spoke. I never said that he is a terrorist. I said that he and his government are terrorizing people by using these institutions. That is what I meant.”