Trump extends ceasefire as second round of talks with Iran hang in limbo

Washington:

In a significant development amid tensions with Iran, Trump announced an extension of the ongoing ceasefire, citing diplomatic considerations and requests from Pakistan. He stated that the halt on attacks against Iran will continue until the latter comes up with a deal and negotiations are concluded.

However, he added that the blockade of Iranian ports will remain in place and instructed the US military to stay on high alert.

“Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal. I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump on Strait of Hormuz

The US President said that Iran wants the Strait of Hormuz to remain open, as it generates substantial revenue, and that its claims to the contrary are merely an attempt to ‘save face’ amid the US blockade. He said Tehran would never make a deal with the US if the critical waterway remained open.

“Iran doesn't want the Strait of Hormuz closed, they want it open so they can make $500 Million Dollars a day (which is, therefore, what they are losing if it is closed!). They only say they want it closed because I have it totally BLOCKADED (CLOSED!), so they merely want to "save face." People approached me four days ago, saying, "Sir, Iran wants to open up the Strait, immediately." But if we do that, there can never be a Deal with Iran, unless we blow up the rest of their Country, their leaders included!” he said in another post.

Second round of talks hang fire

The fragile two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran expired on Wednesday. Earlier, Trump had indicated he was unwilling to prolong the truce, stressing that both sides needed to act swiftly to secure an agreement.

However, in a last-minute shift, he chose to extend the ceasefire, offering additional time for diplomacy. Despite this extension, uncertainty continues to surround the second round of negotiations, as talks between the two sides remain stalled and without a confirmed timeline.