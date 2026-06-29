June 29, 2026
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Several killed in shooting in Germany's Stade, one suspect arrested

Edited By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: ,Updated:

Several killed in shooting in Germany's Stade, one suspect arrested

Breaking News
Breaking News Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Several people were reportedly killed in a shooting incident in the northern German city of Stade on Monday, according to local police, said reports. Police reportedly said a male suspect has been detained in connection with the incident. However, officials have not yet released details about the victims or confirmed the exact number of casualties. Authorities said a major police operation is underway on Dankersstraße in Stade.

Police have urged people to avoid the area and follow the instructions of emergency services as the operation continues. According to police, the motive behind the shooting remains unclear. 

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…

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