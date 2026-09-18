US clears USD 24.3 billion F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia with 48 fighter jets in mega defence deal

Washington:

The United States has approved a possible sale of 48 F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft to Saudi Arabia in a major defence deal estimated at $24.3 billion. The US Department of State announced the approval on Thursday (local time), allowing the proposed Foreign Military Sale to move forward. The package includes 48 F-35 aircraft equipped for conventional takeoff and landing, along with 49 Pratt & Whitney F135-PW-100 engines. Of these, 48 engines will be installed on the aircraft, while one will be supplied as a spare.

What is included in the $24.3 billion deal

The proposed agreement goes well beyond the fighter jets and engines. According to the US State Department, the package also covers secure communications systems, precision navigation equipment and cryptographic systems. Saudi Arabia would additionally receive electronic warfare database support, aircraft and munitions support equipment, spare parts, training equipment and flight simulators. The deal also includes software, technical documentation and logistics support required to operate and maintain the aircraft. The proposed sale names Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company of Fort Worth, Texas, and Pratt & Whitney Military Engines of East Hartford, Connecticut, as the principal contractors.

What did the US say on the deal?

The US State Department said the proposed sale is intended to advance Washington's foreign policy and national security objectives. It described Saudi Arabia as a major non-NATO ally and said strengthening the country's security would contribute to political stability and economic progress in the Gulf region. "The proposed sale will improve Saudi Arabia’s capability to deter current and future threats by strengthening its homeland defence, and improving interoperability with U.S. forces, and other regional and NATO forces," the statement read.

The department said the deal would also expand Saudi Arabia's operational aircraft fleet and strengthen its ability to conduct air-to-air and air-to-ground self-defence operations. The US government said the proposed transfer "will not alter the military balance in the region."

No additional US personnel required under proposed sale

The State Department said implementation of the proposed agreement would not require additional US government or contractor personnel to be assigned to Saudi Arabia. It also said it was not aware of any offset agreement currently proposed in connection with the potential sale. Any such arrangement, according to the department, would be worked out separately through negotiations between Saudi Arabia and the contractors.

Why the F-35 deal matters for Saudi Arabia

The proposed sale would give Saudi Arabia access to the F-35 Lightning II, a US-developed fighter aircraft, along with the systems, training and logistical support needed for its operation. The State Department has framed the proposed agreement primarily around Saudi Arabia's homeland defence, deterrence capabilities and interoperability with US and other partner forces. The deal would also deepen defence cooperation between Washington and Riyadh as part of the broader US security relationship with Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from ANI)

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