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India vs South Korea Davis Cup Match Live: Dhakshineswar Suresh takes on Kwon, India hope for a good start

Written By: Akshit Bhatnagar
Updated:

The stage is set for the Indian team as they continue their Davis Cup 2026 campaign. After defeating the Netherlands in the early stages of the year, the Indian contingent returns to take on South Korea in the second round of the tournament.

Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Soonwoo Kwon
Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Soonwoo Kwon Image Source : PTI/AFP

The Davis Cup 2026 qualifier continues, and many eyes will be set upon the Indian team as round 2 beckons. After defeating the Netherlands in round 1, India will now take on South Korea in the second round. Fans will be able to witness two games today. The first game sees Dhakshineshwar Suresh facing off against Soonwoo Kwon, with Sumit Nagal taking on Hyeon Chung in the second game. It is interesting to note that Suresh, ranked 367th in the world, will play a crucial role in India's success in the qualifier. Furthermore, Sumit Nagal, who is India's highest-ranked singles player, will be instrumental as well as he takes on Chung in the second match of the day. To watch the Davis Cup 2026 live, fans can tune in to the VETO app for live and exclusive coverage.

Speaking of the head-to-head record between India and South Korea, the two countries have taken on each other 11 times in the Davis Cup. South Korea holds the advantage in the record with a score of 6-5, and while the side will be looking to build on the record, the Indian team will hope to improve and put in a good show to equal the head-to-head tally. In the last two encounters, India has come out on top. It is also worth noting that the winner of the upcoming tie will book their ticket to Bologna, as they would reach the Davis Cup final 8; the matches for the same will be held in November 2026. 

As for the Indian team's history in the tournament, the side has reached the Davis Cup final three times in 1966, 1974 and 1987, but ever since the latest format of the tournament was adopted, a place in the final eight has eluded team India.

 

Live updates :India vs South Korea Davis Cup Match Live: Dhakshineswar Suresh takes on Kwon, India hope for a good start

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  • 9:49 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Soonwoo Kwon's strategy won't work!

    Yuki Bhambri believes that Soonwoo Kwon's strategy of not hitting the court before the clash against India won't work. He believes that, through modern technology, the Indian contingent must be aware of his game and hence, it won't bother them to frame strategy for the match. 

  • 9:42 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Update on Soonwoo Kwon

    It is worth noting that South Korea's star man, Soonwoo Kwon, has not been seen for quite some days now. The Indian team's support staff has been looking for Kwon to better assess his game ahead of the clash but Kwon is nowhere to be seen. 

  • 9:38 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Indian contingent out in the open!

    From what we can see, the Indian players are out on the court and the players are warming up ahead of the game. Once again, Dhakshineswar Suresh will be taking on Soonwoon Kwon in the first game of the day for India. The clash is slated to begin at 10:30 AM IST.  

  • 9:26 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the Davis Cup 2026 qualifiers! Round 2 of the tournament beckons, and it sees India taking on South Korea! The first game of the day sees Dhakshineswar Suresh taking on Soonwoo Kwon! For live coverage of the game, fans can download the VETO app. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Tennis Section
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