India vs South Korea Davis Cup Match Live: Dhakshineswar Suresh takes on Kwon, India hope for a good start

The Davis Cup 2026 qualifier continues, and many eyes will be set upon the Indian team as round 2 beckons. After defeating the Netherlands in round 1, India will now take on South Korea in the second round. Fans will be able to witness two games today. The first game sees Dhakshineshwar Suresh facing off against Soonwoo Kwon, with Sumit Nagal taking on Hyeon Chung in the second game. It is interesting to note that Suresh, ranked 367th in the world, will play a crucial role in India's success in the qualifier. Furthermore, Sumit Nagal, who is India's highest-ranked singles player, will be instrumental as well as he takes on Chung in the second match of the day. To watch the Davis Cup 2026 live, fans can tune in to the VETO app for live and exclusive coverage.

Speaking of the head-to-head record between India and South Korea, the two countries have taken on each other 11 times in the Davis Cup. South Korea holds the advantage in the record with a score of 6-5, and while the side will be looking to build on the record, the Indian team will hope to improve and put in a good show to equal the head-to-head tally. In the last two encounters, India has come out on top. It is also worth noting that the winner of the upcoming tie will book their ticket to Bologna, as they would reach the Davis Cup final 8; the matches for the same will be held in November 2026.

As for the Indian team's history in the tournament, the side has reached the Davis Cup final three times in 1966, 1974 and 1987, but ever since the latest format of the tournament was adopted, a place in the final eight has eluded team India.