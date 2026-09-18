Surendra Koli, acquitted in 2006 Nithari serial killings, dies by suicide in Haridwar

Haridwar:

Surendra Koli, who was accused and later acquitted in the infamous Nithari killings case, has allegedly died by suicide in Haridwar on Friday. Koli, who had been living in Haridwar and selling tea for the past few days, was found hanging inside his tea stall. His body was found at a tea shop located opposite Lal Mata Temple in the Sapt Sarovar area of northern Haridwar. Soon after receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and began examining the scene. Koli's family members in Almora have also been informed about his death. He was a resident of Mangrukhhal village at Bhikyasen in Almora.

According to police, the Sapt Rishi police outpost under the city Kotwali had received information that a man was found dead at a tea stall on Sapt Sarovar Road. Koli had reportedly been living in Haridwar for some time and was running a tea business from a rented kiosk. During the preliminary investigation, police did not find any suicide note at the shop. Police officials said the exact cause of death will be established only after the investigation and post-mortem examination.

Police investigating all angles

City Kotwal Kundan Singh Rana confirmed that the deceased was identified as Surendra Koli, who had been an accused in the Nithari case. Police have inspected the scene and started gathering information from people living and working in the surrounding area. Officials said the matter is being investigated from all possible angles. "The deceased has been identified as Surendra Koli, who was an accused in the Nithari case," Rana said.

Post-mortem report to establish cause of death

Koli's death in Haridwar has now prompted a fresh police investigation. Officials are examining the circumstances surrounding his death, while the post-mortem report is expected to provide further clarity on the cause of death. Police said the actual reason behind his death can be confirmed only after the investigation and post-mortem examination are completed.

Supreme Court acquitted Koli in all cases in 2025

Koli's name became associated with the Nithari killings after the case came to light in 2006. He was convicted in several cases during the prolonged legal proceedings. However, the Allahabad High Court later acquitted him in several cases. In July 2025, the Supreme Court upheld his acquittal in 12 cases related to the Nithari killings. In November 2025, the Supreme Court also set aside his conviction in the final pending case and ordered his acquittal. The court directed that he be released immediately.

(Inputs from Sunil Pandey)

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

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