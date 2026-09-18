TMC factions get new names, symbols for bypolls; Mamata group gets football player, rebels envelope

New Delhi:

In a significant development, the Mamata-led Trinamool group got 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress' as name and football player as symbol from the Election Commission, party sources said on Friday. On the other hand, Arup Roy faction of TMC got 'Democratic Trinamool Congress' as name and 'envelope' as symbol for bypoll, the EC order stated.

The decision was taken from the EC after the poll panel met a five-member delegation led by West Bengal Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee on Thursday in connection with the dispute.

The EC in a letter to Ritabrata informed that the meeting will take place at Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi. The ECI said, "The Commission has decided to hold a hearing with your delegation comprising of five members on 17.09.2026 (Thursday) at the Nirvachan Sadan, Ashoka Road, New Delhi-110001."

Earlier in the day, the ECI had met a five-member delegation led by Ritabrata Banerjee as part of the proceedings over the claim to the Trinamool Congress' name and election symbol.

The delegation includes Ritabrata Banerjee, Akhruzzaman, Arup Roy, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Riju Datta. Ritabrata heads a group of around 60 of the 80 newly elected TMC MLAs who distanced themselves from former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the party's defeat to the BJP in the Assembly polls held in April.Both factions have staked a claim to being the “real” Trinamool Congress and approached the Election Commission seeking recognition as the party's legitimate leadership.