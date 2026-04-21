Operation Mahadev: How Indian Army bravehearts hunted down terrorists to avenge Pahalgam attack | EXCLUSIVE

New Delhi:

The April 22 Pahalgam terror attack last year left the entire India in shock and anger as 26 innocent tourists were brutally killed by Pakistani terrorists. India responded fiercely by launching Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, against terror launchpads in PoK and Pakistan to bring the perpetrators to justice. With Sindoor also came Operation Mahadev - the Indian Army's hunt for the terrorists hiding in the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir.

India TV is bringing you an exclusive account of one of the most intense counter-terrorist operations in recent times.

For the first time, personnel from the Special Forces and the Rashtriya Rifles have spoken in detail about the mission that led to the elimination of three Pakistani terrorists responsible for the deadly attack in Baisaran Valley..

From the day of the attack, a relentless 93 to 97-day manhunt followed by the Army across some of the most challenging terrain in Kashmir. The mission, codenamed Operation Mahadev, stands out as a coordinated effort marked by endurance, precision and a clear objective, delivering justice to the victims.

The attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including 25 Indians and one Nepali national, triggered an immediate and determined response from the Indian Army. The Indian Army 15 Corps, also known as the Chinar Corps, swung into action under the leadership of Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava, for whom the mission carried deep personal significance.

Navigating a tough and hostile terrain

The operational challenge was immense. The search area spanned over 250 kilometres, stretching from Anantnag to Dachigam, with altitudes ranging from 7,000 to 15,000 feet. The terrain was unforgiving, rugged mountains, dense forests, fast flowing rivers and countless caves created ideal hiding spots for militants and posed constant risks for troops.

Two major formations, Kilo Force and Victor Force, led ground operations across Kashmir. Despite repeated concerns that the terrorists might escape or receive assistance from overground workers, the Indian Army, with support from local residents, ensured complete isolation of the attackers, preventing any external help from reaching them.

Joint operation with multi agency support

Operation Mahadev was not limited to the Army alone. The Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and multiple intelligence agencies played a critical role in supporting the mission. Both technical and human intelligence inputs were continuously fed into the operation, helping narrow down possible locations of the terrorists.

Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava told India TV that the mission was deeply personal for the Corps. “This was personal for the entire 15 Corps. We had to deliver justice to those innocent people who lost their lives in the attack,” he said, adding that the government had given the Army a free hand to carry out the operation.

Officers involved in the mission described the operation as a test of endurance and resilience. Troops operated day and night across forests, mountains and riverbeds, systematically clearing caves where terrorists were suspected to be hiding. Each cave presented a new challenge, some were deep and expansive, while others were narrow and difficult to access.

The operation coincided with the monsoon season in July, bringing continuous rainfall, rapidly changing weather and extremely low visibility. In many areas, visibility dropped to just a few metres, making navigation and surveillance difficult. Electronic surveillance equipment had limited effectiveness in such terrain, forcing troops to rely heavily on human intelligence, instinct and sound.

One officer recalled, “We were operating continuously for days without rest. At times, we had to rely more on our hearing than our sight. The terrain was so dense that even spotting movement five metres away was difficult.” Logistics posed another major challenge, as supplying troops at such high altitudes was both complex and risky.

Tracking the terrorists to the Mahadev range

As the operation progressed, there were several instances where leads emerged but the terrorists managed to slip away. However, the forces continued to tighten the net, sanitising one area after another.

By late July, critical intelligence inputs pointed towards movement in the Mahadev mountain range, which stretches from Dachigam towards the Amarnath Cave. Special Forces units climbed to dominating heights and established positions across key vantage points, effectively sealing escape routes.

On July 28, 2025, the decisive moment arrived. Troops observed suspicious movement, initially unsure whether it involved civilians. Upon closer observation, it became clear that three armed individuals were positioned tactically, wearing dark clothing and using rain covers, two were stationed while one was moving on foot.

How the terrorists were eliminated

Once their identities were confirmed as the same terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack, Indian Army units moved swiftly to surround them from all sides. A tight cordon was established, leaving no room for escape.

In a precise and rapid engagement, the forces neutralised all three terrorists without giving them an opportunity to react or flee. The successful conclusion of the encounter brought a sense of relief to both the forces and the wider community.

Following the operation, weapons recovered from the site were handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir Police for forensic examination. The weapons were sent to a forensic laboratory in Chandigarh, where ballistic testing confirmed that they had been used in the Pahalgam attack.

This crucial evidence provided definitive confirmation linking the eliminated terrorists to the earlier attack, reinforcing the success of Operation Mahadev.

Operation Mahadev and Operation Sindoor: Two fronts, one resolve

Operation Mahadev has been described as one of the most determined counterterror missions in recent times, defined by coordination, persistence and a clear objective. It complemented Operation Sindoor, conducted between May 6 and May 10, 2025, which targeted terror infrastructure and handlers across the border.

While Operation Sindoor focused on dismantling support systems, Operation Mahadev delivered direct justice to those responsible on the ground. Together, the two operations underline a unified approach by Indian forces, combining strategic strikes with sustained ground action.

Two operations, one resolve, avenging every innocent life lost in the Pahalgam attack.