Iran fires at container ship in Strait of Hormuz hours after Trump extends ceasefire

New Delhi:

Iran’s paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps opened fire on a container ship on Wednesday in the Strait of Hormuz, damaging the vessel and escalating tensions after planned ceasefire talks in Pakistan failed to take place.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said the attack occurred at around 7:55 am and involved a Guard gunboat targeting the ship without issuing any prior warning.

According to the UKMTO, no injuries were reported, and no environmental damage occurred. Iran has not immediately acknowledged the incident.

Bloomberg reported that an IRGC boat approached the ship around 15 nautical miles from the coast and Oman before opening fire, incurring "heavy damage" to the ship's bridge.

Commercial traffic was largely halted in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. However, some Iranian oil tankers have sailed out and past the US blockade in recent days.

The development follows recent actions by the United States, which seized an Iranian container ship after opening fire over the weekend and also boarded an oil tanker linked to Iran’s oil trade in the Indian Ocean.

US seizes Iranian ship

The development follows an earlier incident in which the United States seized an Iranian container ship that allegedly attempted to breach a naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz.

The vessel, identified as Touska, was intercepted after the USS Spruance issued what officials described as a “fair warning.” Donald Trump said the ship was disabled after its crew failed to comply, claiming US forces “blew a hole in the engine room” to stop it. The vessel is now in the custody of United States Marine Corps personnel.

Meanwhile, Trump announced on Tuesday that the ceasefire with Iran would be extended, while confirming that the US naval blockade would remain in place.

Iran has maintained that it is willing to engage in talks only after the blockade is lifted. Amir Saeid Iravani reportedly conveyed this position, stating that negotiations would depend on the removal of US restrictions.

Also read: Pentagon assessment says Iran retains key military strength in strong contradiction to Trump's claims