Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Waterlogging reported in many parts, IMD predicts heavy rains till July 4

Mumbai:

Heavy monsoon showers lashed Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra, triggering widespread civic chaos, traffic disruptions, and a tragic casualty in the suburbs. The heavy downpour led to multiple tree-falling incidents across the western suburbs, severely choking key arterial roads. An uprooted tree near the DN Nagar Metro Station damaged a transit bus and crushed nearby objects, halting local traffic. Visuals showed heavily compromised visibility and slow-moving traffic as rain lashed the corridor. A two-vehicle collision was reported on the freeway, causing further delays; detailed reports on injuries from the crash are awaited. The intensification of the southwest monsoon resulted in rapid waterlogging in several critical commercial and residential hubs. The upscale business district of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) witnessed severe flooding, slowing down vehicular movement during peak hours. Heavy waterlogging was also reported in the Wadala area, where commuters had to wade through knee-deep water.