Heavy monsoon showers lashed Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra, triggering widespread civic chaos, traffic disruptions, and a tragic casualty in the suburbs. The heavy downpour led to multiple tree-falling incidents across the western suburbs, severely choking key arterial roads. An uprooted tree near the DN Nagar Metro Station damaged a transit bus and crushed nearby objects, halting local traffic. Visuals showed heavily compromised visibility and slow-moving traffic as rain lashed the corridor. A two-vehicle collision was reported on the freeway, causing further delays; detailed reports on injuries from the crash are awaited. The intensification of the southwest monsoon resulted in rapid waterlogging in several critical commercial and residential hubs. The upscale business district of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) witnessed severe flooding, slowing down vehicular movement during peak hours. Heavy waterlogging was also reported in the Wadala area, where commuters had to wade through knee-deep water.
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- Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Waterlogging reported in many parts, IMD predicts heavy rains till July 4
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Waterlogging reported in many parts, IMD predicts heavy rains till July 4
Heavy rains battered Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra, causing widespread disruption, traffic chaos and a tragic loss of life. The heavy rains also triggered multiple tree-fall incidents across the city, particularly in the western suburbs, disrupting traffic on several key roads.
Live updates :Mumbai Rains
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9:56 AM (IST)Jul 01, 2026
IMD expects heavy rains in Mumbai from July 3
The IMD said a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around July 3, which is expected to trigger an active monsoon phase over central India during the week. The weather office’s forecast for the first week of July comes after June ended with Mumbai recording significantly less rainfall than its long-period average. Colaba observatory in Mumbai recorded 441.1 mm of rainfall between June 1 and 30 (81% of its normal rainfall of 542.3 mm for the month). The Santacruz observatory recorded 416.4 mm, or 77% of its June normal of 537.1 mm.
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9:43 AM (IST)Jul 01, 2026
Trains on Western Railway network currently running on schedule
Heavy rain has been lashing areas of Western Mumbai for the past 40–45 minutes; the Andheri Subway is closed to traffic. Rainfall is normal in Central Mumbai areas like Dadar and Sion. There is heavy rain in Eastern Mumbai as well, but no waterlogging has been reported so far. Trains on the Western Railway network are currently running on schedule.
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9:40 AM (IST)Jul 01, 2026
Andheri subway after nearly 1.5 feet of water accumulated
Heavy downpour has disrupted normal life in Mumbai on Wednesday, forcing authorities to close the Andheri subway after nearly 1.5 feet of water accumulated on the road. The closure of the subway triggered traffic diversions and led to congestion across several parts of the city, with commuters reporting long delays on social media platform X.
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9:38 AM (IST)Jul 01, 2026
IMD predicts heavy rains till July 4
After heavy rainfall recorded whole day on Tuesday, India Meteorological Department’s Colaba and Santacruz observatories recorded 25.4 mm and 14.1 mm in the nine hours ending 5.30 pm—it has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar from Wednesday, July 1, till Saturday, July 4, forecasting heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places.
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9:37 AM (IST)Jul 01, 2026
Rainfall recorded at 86mm in Mumbai
Heavy rains along with gusty winds lashed parts of Andheri West and rainfall was recorded over the 24-hour period ending at 7am on Wednesday stood at 86mm in the city, 115mm in the eastern suburbs and 85mm in the western suburbs. Heavy rains continued across several parts of Mumbai through the night and into the early hours of Wednesday.
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