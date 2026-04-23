UP Board result 2026 at upmsp.edu.in LIVE: Five trending FYIs on UPMSP 10th, 12th result

Allahabad:

Uttar Pradesh Board, UPMSP will release the Class 10 and 12 results 2026 today, April 23. Students who appeared for the exams can access their scores on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in, once released.

Apart from the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in, the students can check UPMSP High School (10th), Intermediate (12th) results at indiaresults.com. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF, students need to click UP Board Class 10, 12 results link at indiaresults.com. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download, save UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.