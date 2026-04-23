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UP Board result 2026 at upmsp.edu.in LIVE: Five trending FYIs on UPMSP 10th, 12th result

Edited ByAbhishek Sheoran Arnab Mitra  
Updated:

upmsp.edu.in 10th, 12th results 2026 Live: UPMSP 10th, 12th results will be available on the websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. Know how to download UP Board 10th and 12th scorecard PDF.

Both high school and intermediate exams were completed within 15 working days.
Both high school and intermediate exams were completed within 15 working days. Image Source : Representational image/PTI
Allahabad:

Uttar Pradesh Board, UPMSP will release the Class 10 and 12 results 2026 today, April 23. Students who appeared for the exams can access their scores on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in, once released

Apart from the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in, the students can check UPMSP High School (10th), Intermediate (12th) results at indiaresults.com. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF, students need to click UP Board Class 10, 12 results link at indiaresults.com. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download, save UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.  

  • Visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in 
  • Click on UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF link 
  • Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required credentials for login 
  • UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

Live updates :UPMSP 10th, 12th results at upmsp.edu.in Live Updates

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  • 10:21 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPMSP Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th results when

    UPMSP Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th results will be announced at 4 pm today. UPMSP 10th and 12th results 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out. 

  • 10:03 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPMSP 10th and 12th exam dates

    UPMSP 10th and 12th exams were held from February 18 to March 12, 2026, in pen-and-paper mode. UPMSP 10th and 12th results will be announced on Thursday (April 23) at 4 PM.  

  • 9:51 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet via Digilocker: Steps to download

    1. Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.
    2. Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.
    3. On the homepage, look for the option for UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF link 
    4. Click on this option
    5. Enter the required details and submit
    6. Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.  

     

  • 9:30 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Karnataka SSLC results 2026: Minimum pass marks

    The students need to secure 33 per cent marks in aggregate and in each subject to clear the Karnataka SSLC exam. 

     

  • 9:29 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026: Minimum pass marks

    The students need to secure 33 per cent marks in aggregate and in each subject to clear the UPMSP 10th and 12th exams 2026.

     

  • 8:56 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Five trending FYIs on UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026

    • Where I can check my UPMSP 10th, 12th results?  
    • What are the official websites to download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF  
    • Alternative ways to download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF 
    • UPMSP 10th, 12th last year's pass percentage  
    • Top performing districts 
  • 8:39 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How many students appeared for UP Board exams

    Over 52 lakh (52,30,184) applied to appear for UP Board, UPMSP 10th and 12 exams 2026. Over 27.5 lakh (27,50,843) students appeared for 10th exam and 24.79 lakh (24,79,341) students for Class 12 exam. UP Board 10th and 12th exams held from February 18 to March 12, 2026, in pen-and-paper mode.  

  • 8:26 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Where I can check my UPMSP 10th and 12th results 2026

    UPMSP 10th and 12th results 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out. 

     

  • 8:14 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF at indiaresults.com

    To download UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF, students need to click UP Board Class 10, 12 results link at indiaresults.com. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download, save UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.  

  • 8:03 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 via SMS

    The students can check UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 via SMS. To check UP Board 10th and 12th results 2026, students need to send their class-wise roll number to 56263. 

  • 7:50 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check UPMSP Class 10 and 12 results 2026 via App

    Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device  
    Click on UPMSP 10th, 12th result apps 
    Download and install a trusted application  
    Open the app and click on UPMSP 10th, 12th result links 
    Enter the application number and date of birth as login credentials  
    UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    Save UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

  • 7:32 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet via Digilocker

    Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.
    Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.
    On the homepage, look for the option for UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF link 
    Click on this option
    Enter the required details and submit
    Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.   

  • 7:22 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 via SMS

    The students can check UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 via SMS. To check UP Board 10th and 12th results 2026, students need to send their class-wise roll number to 56263. 

  • 7:09 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF at indiaresults.com

    Apart from the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in, the students can check UPMSP 10th, 12th results at indiaresults.com. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF, students need to click UP Board Class 10, 12 results link at indiaresults.com. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download, save UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.  

  • 6:56 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    upmsp.edu.in 10th, 12th scorecard PDF at upresults.nic.in: Steps to download

    1. Visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in 
    2. Click on UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF link 
    3. Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required credentials for login 
    4. UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    5. Save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  
  • 6:48 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPMSP High School, Inter result websites

    UPMSP High School (10th), Inter (12th) result websites are - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.   

  • 6:43 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download UPMSP 10th and 12th scorecard PDF at upmsp.edu.in

    1. Visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in 
    2. Click on UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF link 
    3. Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required credentials for login 
    4. UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    5. Save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  
  • 6:42 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2026 links

    UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2026 links are -  upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. The students can follow these steps to check and download UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard pdf on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.  

  • 6:42 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UP Board 10th, 12th result websites

    UP Board 10th, 12th result websites are - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.   

     

  • 6:41 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UP Board 10th, 12th result 2026 time

    UP Board 10th, 12th result 2026 will be announced at 4 PM today. UPMSP High School (10th), Inter (12th) result websites are - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.   

  • 6:41 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPMSP 10th, 12th result date 2026

    UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2026 will be announced on Thursday, April 23. As per UPMSP, the UP board Class 10 and 12 results is scheduled to be out at 4 PM. UPMSP 10th and 12th results once released, will be available on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in.  

    To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.   

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