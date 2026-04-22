IRS officer daughter rape and murder case: Delhi Police arrests main accused; CCTV shows suspect near house

New Delhi:

Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested the main accused in connection with the rape and murder of the daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in southeast Delhi's upscale Kailash Hills locality. Accused Rahul Meena (19) was apprehended from an OYO hotel located in Delhi's Dwarka area.

The woman was allegedly raped and murdered at her residence by their former househelp in southeast Delhi's upscale Kailash Hills locality on Wednesday morning. According to police, the woman was found murdered in a room of the house by her family members when they returned from the gym.

CCTV shows suspect near house before crime

Exclusive CCTV visuals have surfaced showing the accused, identified as Rahul, in connection with the alleged rape and murder of an IRS officer's daughter in Kailash Hills. The footage captures the suspect walking from the main gate towards the residence at around 6:24 AM, dressed in a yellow shirt. The visuals are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Woman was raped, strangled to death with charging cable

Police said the crime is believed to have taken place early in the morning when her parents had stepped out for their routine gym visit, leaving her home alone. The accused took advantage of this brief window to gain entry into the house and carry out the crime.

Preliminary findings suggest that the accused was aware of the victim's house routine and knew she was usually alone at home in the mornings. Police sources said he reached the locality early, found the main gate open, and proceeded to the IRS officer's floor, only to find that the door to the flat was locked from the inside.

According to police sources, the accused knew exactly where the house key was kept outside the flat whenever the family went out. Consequently, he retrieved the key from that specific spot, unlocked the door, and entered.

According to sources, the accused entered the house around 6 am, attacked the woman, and sexually assaulted her. During this, she was allegedly hit with a stick, inflicting significant blunt force trauma on her face and head. He then allegedly strangled her using a mobile phone charging cable before fleeing the scene.

Investigators believe the accused remained inside the flat for nearly 40 minutes before escaping through a nearby ridge area. Allegations of sexual assault are being probed, with confirmation pending the post-mortem report.

A case has been registered, and forensic teams have collected evidence from the crime scene. Investigators are also scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas and questioning several people who may have had contact with the accused.

Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events.

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