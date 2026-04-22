Delhi: IRS officer's daughter found dead in Amar Colony; police suspect murder after sexual assault

New Delhi:

In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old woman, daughter of an IRS officer, was found dead in Delhi’s Amar Colony area. According to initial police investigations, the victim is suspected to have been sexually assaulted before being killed.

Officials said she was strangled using a mobile phone charger wire.

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the case. A former domestic worker, who had earlier been employed at the victim’s residence, is currently under suspicion.

Further inquiry is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and establish the motive behind the crime.

67-year-old Delhi woman raped by son

Delhi Police have taken a 36-year-old man into custody after he reportedly raped his elderly mother multiple times. The incident occurred in the Burari area while the suspect was under the heavy influence of alcohol, according to local officials on Tuesday.

The victim, a 67-year-old woman who works as a domestic help, resides with her son and her 16-year-old granddaughter. According to the police report, the horrific events unfolded following a domestic dispute on April 17.

The trouble allegedly began when the man slapped his daughter during an argument. The teenager fled the house to stay with an aunt nearby, leaving the grandmother alone with the accused. When the man returned, he was severely intoxicated.

"He returned home in a drunken state. I offered him food, but he tied my hands and feet and raped me," the mother stated in the FIR.

The elderly woman told officers that the assault continued throughout the night. She was finally able to free herself at approximately 4 am after her son fell asleep.

Upon receiving the report, Delhi Police sent a forensics team to the home to gather evidence. Both the grandmother and the granddaughter have undergone medical examinations as part of the investigation.

The 36-year-old was arrested at the scene shortly after the police were alerted. A formal case has been registered, and legal proceedings are currently underway.