Lionel Messi scripts history, continues to break records as Argentina maintain unbeaten run

New Delhi:

Argentina has continued its unbeaten run in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Coming into the tournament as the defending champions, many expected Argentina to pick up right where they left off, and the side has done just that. After completing the group stage of the tournament, Argentina remains unbeaten and has won all the games so far.

Having taken on Algeria, Austria, and Jordan, Argentina has registered three victories and has topped its group as well. At the forefront of their victories has been the legendary Lionel Messi.

With a hat-trick and a brace in his first two games in the tournament, Messi has gone on to score yet another goal as Argentina took on Jordan on June 28th. With six goals to his name in three matches, Messi currently leads the Golden Boot race as well.

With a goal against Jordan, Messi also scripted history and became the first player in FIFA World Cup history to score in seven straight matches in the tournament, achieving yet another massive feat.

Why did Messi not start against Jordan?

With Argentina revealing the lineup for their clash against Jordan, many fans questioned why Lionel Messi was not starting the game. However, the side’s head coach, Lionel Scaloni, had come forward and revealed that Messi will be starting the game against Jordan on the bench in a bid to keep him fresh for the knockout rounds of the tournament.

"Leo will be a substitute tomorrow, to play later. We'll announce the team tomorrow," Scaloni said ahead of the game.

"The decision of who starts tomorrow is not in relation to the opponent we'll face in the next round. Jordan is a good opponent, and we're not taking anything for granted. We'll try to tweak some aspects of the last match, but with the same intention of controlling the ball and dominating the opponent,” Scaloni added.

For their next game, Argentina will be taking on the miraculous Cabo Verde. The two sides will meet in the round of 32 stage of the competition on July 4th, and the defending champions will be expected to go through once more.

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