Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Affordable social security schemes providing financial protection to families, says PM Modi

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 135th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today (June 28). Addressing the nation during his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister said the first half of 2026 had been marked by several achievements that have filled every Indian with pride, particularly in the areas of national security and self-reliance.

"Half of the year 2026 is drawing to a close. Over these six months, we have discussed numerous achievements of our countrymen in Mann Ki Baat. In June as well, the nation has attained certain achievements that fill every citizen with pride. These successes are linked to the country's security and self-reliance," the Prime Minister said.

Recalling his recent visit to Kolkata, PM Modi said he had the opportunity to attend a naval event where INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, and INS Agray were inducted into the Indian Navy. "Everything---from the design to the manufacturing of these ships---is indigenous," he said, underlining India's growing defence manufacturing capabilities.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the successful test of an indigenous Long-Range Land-Attack Cruise Missile by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) during June, describing it as another significant milestone for India's defence sector.

He further said the country had achieved a major success in the aviation sector with the maiden flight of the Made-in-India C-295 transport aircraft. "The C-295 aircraft is 'Made in India'. It has completed its maiden flight, and 40 such aircraft are being manufactured right here in India," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi thanks citizens for positive response to his appeal

PM Modi thanked citizens for responding positively to his appeal made in view of the prevailing war-like situation in West Asia. "I had urged countrymen on a few points. I had asked people to avoid buying gold for some time, as far as possible," the Prime Minister said.

Expressing gratitude to the public, Modi said citizens had not only supported his appeal but had also actively cooperated in several ways. "I am grateful to every citizen of the country. Not only have they supported my appeal, they are also actively cooperating in every way. Many families have shared their experiences with me through messages," he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the growing response to carpooling, saying many people travelling in the same direction had started sharing vehicles instead of using separate cars. "People have shared many experiences regarding carpooling as well. Those who used to travel in their own vehicles in the same direction every day have now started commuting together," Modi said.

PM Modi highlights unique initiative from Maharashtra

PM Modi said that in India, occasions such as birthdays, weddings and family functions are not merely private celebrations but moments of joy shared with the wider community.

Highlighting a unique initiative from Maharashtra, the Prime Minister cited the example of the Pethkar family from Bahadurpura village in Nanded district. "A family in Nanded, Maharashtra, has done something to share their happiness that has become a topic of discussion. The Pethkar family felt that if they were to share their joy, they should offer something that could serve as a support system for a family during difficult times," he said.

He said that instead of distributing conventional gifts during a wedding in their family, the Pethkars arranged accident insurance for around 3,500 villagers, with each beneficiary receiving an insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh. "The sentiment behind this initiative is truly touching," the Prime Minister said.

He also highlighted the Centre's social security schemes, saying the government is providing financial protection to crores of families across the country. Referring to the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), he said that for an annual premium of just Rs 20, beneficiaries receive accidental insurance coverage of up to Rs 2 lakh.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), under which families receive an insurance cover of ₹2 lakh in the event of the insured person's death. "Its annual premium is just Rs 436, which works out to barely Rs 1.50 per day. Under this scheme, around 11 lakh families across the country have received assistance amounting to nearly ₹22,000 crore," PM Modi said.

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