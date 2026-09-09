Satya Niketan PG owner's son reveals two operators' names who leased the building, one arrested

New Delhi:

Two fresh names have emerged in the tragic Satya Niketan building collapse case after owner Hariram Bansal’s son Mahesh Bansal revealed in police interrogation that he had leased the building to two of his partners, Shubham Tyagi and Sudhanshu from August 2025. As per the Delhi Police sources, Shubham Tyagi and Sudhanshu were operating the leased building as a PG (paying guest accommodation) under the name ‘Hostel Daze’. The Delhi Police on Wednesday further stated that the PG operator Sudhanshu has now been arrested, and further investigation is being conducted in the matter to know more details.

PG operators Sudhanshu and Shubham paid Rs 1,05,000 every month

According to Delhi police, Mahesh revealed during interrogation that PG operators Sudhanshu and Shubham paid him Rs 1,05,000 every month. Delhi police also arrested Sanoj, a labor contractor, from Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. After questioning, the labor contractor Sanoj has now been arrested. A total of five people have been arrested so far in the Satya Niketan case.

The development comes as a five-storey PG building in Satya Niketan, near Delhi University’s South Campus, collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway.

Seven people were killed and five others were injured

In the incident, seven people were killed and five others were injured after the structure came crashing down, with rescue operations continuing for around 27 hours. Police further stated the decades-old building had a chronic water seepage problem in its basement which was spread over around 55 square metres.

The building had reportedly two rooms on each floor, with two beds in each room and police said the structure did not have columns and beams.

Police arrested 81-year-old Hariram Gupta earlier

Earlier, police arrested 81-year-old Hariram Gupta, his 75-year-old wife Urmila Gupta and their 52-year-old son Mahesh Gupta in connection with the collapse of the PG building . While Hariram was initially believed to be the owner, police said later that documents showed that Urmila owned the building, amd Hariram and Mahesh allegedly managed the PG.

The MCD suspended South Zone Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar and four engineers pending disciplinary proceedings.Amid these developments, the dilapidated buildings in F block of Laxmi Nagar in Shahadra South Zone, Samaspur in Pandav Nagar and New Ashok Nagar will be demolished on Wednesday.

The demolition of the building adjoining the one that collapsed in Satya Niketan on 6th September will resume on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi began the controlled demolition of a building adjoining the structure that collapsed in south Delhi's Satya Niketan on September 6, officials said. An MCD official stated that the building had been declared dangerous. The MCD officials had earlier said that the students had already vacated the building and were returning only to collect their belongings before the demolition.

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