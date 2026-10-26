Delhi-NCR to witness colder days ahead as IMD predicts another spell of rainfall in coming days; AQI improves

Overnight rain and hailstorms in isolated parts of Delhi on Sunday brought the minimum temperature down to 17 degrees Celsius, the lowest recorded this season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department has forecast a further dip in minimum temperatures over the next few days, with another spell of light rain expected towards the end of the week in the Delhi-NCR region.

An IMD official said very light to light rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, was recorded at a few places across Delhi during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

"Isolated hailstorms also occurred in parts of central and south Delhi, as well as in Ferozpur, Sirsa, Kurukshetra and Fatehabad. Gusty winds of up to 85 kmph were recorded in Kaithal," the official said.

The weather activity was attributed to a feeble western disturbance in the middle and upper tropospheric levels, along with moisture flowing in from the Arabian Sea at lower levels.

According to IMD data, Safdarjung recorded 4.4 mm of rainfall until 8.30 am on Sunday, while Lodhi Road received 5.8 mm and Delhi Ridge recorded 0.8 mm.

Air quality in Delhi

Delh's air quality improved by 38 points on Sunday, with the average 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 153, compared with 191 on Saturday. Despite the improvement, the air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ category on both days.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is classified as ‘good’, 51–100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 as ‘moderate’, 201-300 as ‘poor’, 301–400 as 'very poor' and 401–500 as 'severe'.

Despite the recent improvement, Delhi’s air quality is expected to deteriorate. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, the city’s AQI is likely to enter the 'poor' category from October 26 to October 28.

The air quality is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category from October 26 to 28. Over the next six days, it is expected to fluctuate between the ‘poor’ and ‘moderate’ categories, the forecast stated.

Cold days ahead

The IMD has forecast that minimum temperatures could fall further to between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius over the coming days.

"The next spell of light rainfall is likely during October 29-30," the official said.

Among Delhi’s weather stations, Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 16.7°C on Sunday, while Lodhi Road registered 16.4°C. The minimum temperature was 16.2°C at the Ridge and 17.2°C at Ayanagar.

For maximum temperatures, Palam recorded 29.4°C, Lodhi Road 31°C, the Ridge 31.4°C and Ayanagar 30.8°C.

Relative humidity was recorded at 61% at 5.30 pm on Sunday.

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