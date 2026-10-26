Former Tamil Nadu Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi arrested in Rs 100 crore private schools scam

Chennai:

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was arrested on Monday (October 26) in connection with an alleged Rs 100-crore scam involving private schools, police said.

The Greater Chennai Police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested him shortly after the Madras High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in the case, which concerns the alleged issuance of recognition and statutory clearances to private schools in exchange for money.

Mahesh took money from over 1,000 private school managements

Mahesh is accused of collecting money from more than 1,000 private school managements in the guise of a "party fund" during his tenure as School Education Minister from 2021 to 2026, allegedly in return for permanent recognition and other administrative approvals. The FIR registered by the CCB includes charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to investigate the suspected money trail linked to the alleged scam.

Anbil Mahesh grilled by police

Last month, Mahesh was interrogated in connection with the private school approval fraud case. He underwent extensive day-long questioning, and the investigators focused on his ties with key figures named in the scam, suspected fund transfers disguised as party contributions, and bank transactions tied to affected private school managements.

They questioned him about the documentary evidence recovered during recent searches. His statements were formally recorded in the investigation record.

The investigation began after a complaint was submitted to the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, alleging that crores of rupees had been collected from private school managements on the promise of securing permanent government recognition for their institutions.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) registered a case and subsequently arrested three people --- B T Arasakumar, Suresh and Raja --- for their alleged involvement in extortion and criminal breach of trust. Based on evidence gathered during the investigation into the arrested individuals, the police initiated action against Poyyamozhi under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On September 16, CCB teams conducted coordinated raids at nine premises linked to the former minister and his associates in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli. Property deeds, bank documents, financial instruments and digital devices were seized during the searches.

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