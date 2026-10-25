Case filed against Congress MP Imran Masood, others for 'trespassing' into Jamia Millia Islamia

New Delhi:

The Jamia Millia Islamia has lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police against Congress MPs Imran Masood and Imran Pratapgarhi, and Samajwadi Party MP Mohibullah Nadvi for "trespassing". Following the complaint from the Jamia administration, the police registered a case of trespassing.

Imran Masood, Congress and SP MPs were earlier detained from the university on Friday when they tried to visit the protesting students. After visiting the students, Masood said, "Kashmir is an integral part of India. Even a child here would not say otherwise. I strongly condemn those trying to weaken this movement by putting up such posters. The students’ concerns are legitimate. Why don’t you restore the student union? They are the future of this country. Why is there an attempt to crush the future of this nation?”

Jamia teaching, non-teaching staff condemn objectionable graffiti on campus walls

Jamia Millia Islamia's faculty and staff condemned objectionable graffiti on campus walls. Expressing deep resentment over incidents of vandalism and the writing of highly objectionable slogans - “Free Kashmir" and “Free Sharjeel Imam" Jamia’s teaching, non-teaching staff stated that such actions undermine the academic environment and tarnish the dignity of an institution.

According to Jamia VC Mazhar Asif, "These kind of objectionable slogans could adversely affect the credibility of its students, potentially having a negative impact on their future employment and placement prospects, as well as their opportunities for higher education."

Jamia moves classes online

Amid ongoing students protests at the university, the university has announced to move classes online. The university said that the decision to move classes online has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of students. The university in a notification said, "All deans/ heads/ directors and faculty members as well as bonafide students are hereby directed to adhere to the online class schedule and ensure regular participation in academic activities. All faculty members are requested to make the necessary arrangements for conducting classes through online platforms and to provide students with the required academic support and learning materials."

What are the students' demands?

The agitation at Jamia began on October 12, with protesters demanding an official notification announcing a schedule for the students' union elections. The last elections were held in 2005, and the union was dissolved in 2006. The protesting students maintained that their primary demand was restoration of an elected student body, while the university administration has formed a committee to draft a new union constitution.

The protest saw unrest on October 17 when authorities tried to remove demonstrators from the Ghalib lawn near Gate No 7. Several student organisations have since supported the agitation. Amid these developments, the university administration has condemned slogans like "VC go back" written on the campus walls and said it was trying to identify those responsible.

In the meantime, the officials said some CCTV cameras had been tampered with and their wiring disconnected or damaged in areas where the slogans appeared. Officials said the campus security has been tightened, with students being checked before being allowed entry into departments and centres.

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'Free Kashmir..': Jamia teaching, non-teaching staff condemn objectionable graffiti on campus walls