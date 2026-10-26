India's next-gen defence revolution: Meet Matangi, Varuna and UAV that can launch from 1.18 lakh feet

New Delhi:

India is steadily strengthening its defence capabilities through next-generation technologies and indigenous innovation. From an autonomous boat capable of travelling 1,500 kilometres at sea without a person on board to a pilotless aircraft designed to carry a human and a stratospheric unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that can be launched from an altitude of 1.18 lakh feet, these developments highlight the expanding scope of India's homegrown defence technology.

Matangi and Varuna, developed by Pune-based Sagar Defence Engineering, represent advances in unmanned maritime and aerial platforms. Meanwhile, aerospace startup Kalam Labs has developed a stratospheric UAV based on a balloon-assisted launch concept. Together, these technologies illustrate India's efforts to develop new capabilities across the sea and air.

Matangi, India's autonomous boat that travelled 1,500 km without human intervention

India's maritime capabilities have received a boost with Matangi, an indigenous Autonomous Surface Vessel (ASV) developed by Sagar Defence Engineering. The unmanned vessel is designed to travel long distances at sea without requiring a person on board. In 2024, Matangi completed a journey of approximately 1,500 kilometres from Mumbai to Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu without human intervention. The achievement demonstrated the vessel's ability to undertake long-distance maritime travel autonomously.

Matangi uses technologies such as autonomous navigation and collision avoidance. These systems can help the vessel determine its course, assess its surroundings and operate safely while travelling through the sea.

Varuna drone designed to carry a person

Another indigenous platform developed by Sagar Defence Engineering is Varuna, a pilotless aerial vehicle designed to carry a human passenger. Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed a demonstration of Varuna in July 2022 during the Indian Navy's Swavlamban programme. The platform highlighted the potential of unmanned aerial technology for future human transportation.

According to publicly available reports cited in the supplied information, Varuna has a payload capacity of approximately 150 kilograms. It also features capabilities such as autonomous take-off and landing. The technology could have potential applications in maritime logistics, including transporting essential supplies between warships and providing assistance during emergencies. In the future, platforms of this kind could also be considered for medical evacuation and other specialised transportation requirements.

India's indigenous stratospheric UAV can be launched from 1.18 lakh feet

India is also exploring new approaches to unmanned aerial technology through a stratospheric UAV developed by aerospace startup Kalam Labs. The system is based on a balloon-assisted launch concept, allowing the UAV to be released from an extremely high altitude. According to the company, the aircraft can be launched from a balloon platform positioned at an altitude of more than 1,18,000 feet. This approach distinguishes the UAV from conventional drone systems, which typically operate using different launch methods. The concept demonstrates an alternative way of deploying unmanned aerial platforms from the upper reaches of the atmosphere.

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