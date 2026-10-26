15 women among 17 injured after speeding car rams into tempo carrying labourers in Gurugram

Gurugram:

At least 17 people, including 15 women labourers, were injured in a road accident on Sunday morning after a speeding car rammed into a tempo carrying workers on the Sohna-Gurugram Road near Eldeco Society in Haryana’s Gurugram.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the tempo lost control and overturned three times on the road, triggering panic at the scene.

According to the police, most of the passengers in the tempo were daily-wage labourers, including 15 women. They were travelling to Central Park on the Sohna-Gurugram Road for work on Sunday morning when the speeding car struck their vehicle near Eldeco Society.

Following the collision, the tempo became unbalanced and overturned three times, leaving all 17 occupants injured.

The accident triggered scenes of chaos, with cries for help heard at the spot. Local residents rushed to assist the victims, pulled them out of the overturned tempo and helped arrange their transportation to the hospital.

Police personnel also reached the scene after receiving information about the accident and inspected the site.

Police said all the injured were taken to Sohna Civil Hospital, where they received initial medical treatment. After the preliminary treatment, three seriously injured victims were referred to a hospital in Gurugram for further medical care. The remaining injured passengers were also treated.

Car driver flees, vehicle seized

According to the police, the car involved in the accident has been seized, but its driver fled the scene after the collision. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the driver.

A senior police officer said an investigation had been launched to establish the exact circumstances of the accident. Investigators are examining the vehicle’s speed at the time of the collision and other factors that may have contributed to the crash.

Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

With PTI inputs

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