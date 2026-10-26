Akhilesh Yadav demands Aadhaar-linked voter list, biometric verification at polling booths

Lucknow:

Alleging large-scale irregularities in electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday (October 26) demanded the linking of voter lists with Aadhaar and biometric verification facilities at polling booths.

'Voter lists should be linked with Aadhaar'

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Yadav urged the Election Commission to leverage available technology, including fingerprint scanning, to prevent duplicate voter entries and ensure the integrity of electoral rolls.

"Voter lists should be linked with Aadhaar, and biometric reading instruments should be made available at the booth level. It should not be optional, and everyone should be added. These devices are not very expensive, and technology can help rectify irregularities," he said.

Alleging that the BJP was indulging in "vote fixing" through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, he said such practices would weaken democracy and the Constitution and erode public confidence in institutions. "If this (linking Aadhaar) is not done, it raises questions about the intentions of the Election Commission and the BJP. They do not want voter lists and voters to be properly identified," he alleged.

Akhilesh Yadav alleges discrepancies in voter lists

The Lok Sabha MP further cited several alleged discrepancies in voter lists, including cases in Pilibhit and the Sarojini Nagar Assembly constituency in Lucknow, to back his claims.

He referred to the case of Nandlal Nishad in Pilibhit and alleged that more than 100 forms had been filled out in the name of a person identified as Dashrath in Sarojini Nagar. He also cited the case of a person named Vikas, whose name allegedly appeared on the voter lists at multiple polling booths.

Yadav said the Election Commission had begun taking action after opposition parties raised the issue, but asserted that the poll body needed to do much more to ensure that no eligible voter was excluded and no individual was registered more than once.

"The Election Commission is a constitutional body, and its responsibility is to ensure that no vote is left out, no incorrect entry is made, and no voter is registered twice, thrice or multiple times," he said.

Citing what he described as examples of duplicate entries, Yadav claimed that a voter identified as Sunita, wife of Rajesh, aged 42, had 420 entries under the details examined by his party.

He claimed that searches using the same names across Uttar Pradesh yielded 2,341 entries.

(With PTI inputs)

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