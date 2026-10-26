Jamia University accepts students' demands, announces election timeline as hunger strike ends

New Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia has called off the ongoing hunger strike after the university administration issued an official order accepting key demands raised by protesting students. The order, dated October 26, 2026, provides for students' union elections, revokes suspensions and show-cause notices issued during the protest, and announces an inquiry into the actions of security staff.

According to the order issued by Registrar Professor Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi, the students' union elections will be held 15 days after the approval of the students' union constitution. The administration has also revoked the suspension orders and show-cause notices issued to students during the agitation.

Jamia University agrees to hold students' union elections

The decision to hold students' union elections was among the key demands raised by the protesting students. The university's order states that the elections will take place 15 days after the students' union constitution receives approval.

However, the order does not specify a fixed date for polling. The timeline depends on when the constitution is approved. The administration has also agreed to constitute a committee to investigate the actions of security staff during the protest.

Suspensions and show-cause notices revoked

In another significant decision, Jamia University has revoked the suspension orders and show-cause notices issued to students during the period of protest. The move addresses one of the demands raised by students participating in the agitation.

The order also records an undertaking by the protesting students to issue a public apology through a press conference for defamatory statements, actions or social media posts made against the university administration during the protest. The students have also agreed to remove such posts from social media, with compliance to be monitored.

Some students continue sit-in at Jamia Gate No. 7

Despite the university administration announcing that the students' demands have been accepted and the hunger strike should end, some students were still seen sitting under tents at Gate No. 7 of Jamia Millia Islamia. The students are refusing to remove the tents, arguing that the official order does not announce a specific date for the students' union elections. They have said they will continue their protest until the election schedule is clearly announced.

The next step in the students' union election process will be the approval of the union constitution, after which the 15-day timeline for holding the polls will begin.

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