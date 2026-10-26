Portion of building collapses in Delhi's Harsh Vihar, 2 dead; rescue operation on

New Delhi:

A portion of a building collapsed in Delhi's Harsh Vihar on Sunday evening, leaving at least two persons dead, said officials on Monday, launching a rescue operation. The incident comes one-and-a-half months after the collapse of a five-storey building in Satya Niketan that left seven people dead.

Sunday's incident happened in the Milan Garden around 6.46 pm after which the police and fire brigade teams arrived at the spot. While clearing out the debris, officials were told by locals that two men, likely construction workers, were trapped under the ruble.

Soon, teams of fire brigade, police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) rushed to the spot. It's been over 12 hours since the rescue operation was launched, but the workers are yet to be found.

Delhi Ministers Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra inspected the spot on Sunday evening, and said no fatalities have been reported till now. Speaking to reporters, Mishra described the incident as 'unfortunate' and said all relevant agencies remain engaged in the rescue operation.

"This is, without a doubt, an unfortunate incident, and the circumstances surrounding its occurrence will certainly be investigated," he said, as reported by news agency ANI. "At first glance, it appears that an attempt was being made to install a new lintel; it collapsed, causing the floor below to cave in as well, trapping two people—reportedly a father and his son."

Sood, on the other hand, told reporters that the government will take punitive action against the guilty, while assuring that affected families will be provided with all the possible help. He also said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been directed to ensure that no illegal construction takes place in the national capital.

"The government is completely with the families affected by the disaster. Our entire party and all the officials of our party are here with them, and all the agencies are deployed for the relief work," ANI quoted Sood as saying. "Whoever is guilty for this, whether it is the Municipal Corporation or the Delhi Government, strict action will be taken against them. We are not sparing anyone."

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