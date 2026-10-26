Ramayana advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's film eyeing Rs 200 crore opening? Know here

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is building momentum at the box office ahead of its theatrical release on November 5. The mythological epic, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, has sold 2.15 lakh tickets through advance bookings in India, according to figures cited by The Indian Express.

The film has collected Rs 11.81 crore domestically so far, including block bookings. Without those bookings, the advance collection stands at Rs 9.59 crore. The film has sold tickets across 4,658 screens, with some shows already reporting full occupancy.

Ramayana advance booking in India

The Hindi version accounts for the bulk of the film’s advance sales. It has collected Rs 10.16 crore through 4,269 shows, contributing around 86% of the reported domestic advance earnings.

The Kannada version follows with Rs 1.27 crore from 335 shows, accounting for approximately 11% of the total. The Telugu version has collected Rs 37.85 lakh through 54 shows.

The strong advance sales for the Kannada version may partly reflect the presence of Yash, who plays Ravana and is widely known for the KGF franchise. Sai Pallavi plays Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama.

Premium formats have also contributed to the advance bookings. IMAX screenings have generated Rs 2.74 crore, with the report noting that these screenings account for a substantial share of the advance earnings despite representing a smaller proportion of scheduled shows.

Maharashtra leads the state-wise advance booking figures, followed by Delhi. West Bengal, where the film has been declared tax-free, ranks sixth in the reported list.

Ramayana eyes Rs 200 crore worldwide opening

The film is also attracting advance bookings in overseas markets. According to the figures cited in the report, international advance sales have crossed $2 million, equivalent to around Rs 18.99 crore.

North America accounts for the largest share, with $750,000 (approximately Rs 7.12 crore) in advance sales. This includes $550,000 (around Rs 5.22 crore) for preview screenings. The UK has contributed $90,000 (around Rs 85 lakh), while Australia has recorded $60,000 (approximately Rs 57 lakh).

Based on the current booking trend, Ramayana is projected to earn more than Rs 110 crore in India on its opening day. The estimate includes around Rs 80 crore from the Hindi version, including paid previews scheduled for the evening of November 4. The projected domestic gross is Rs 132 crore.

Overseas opening-day collections are estimated at $7 million, or around Rs 66.46 crore. These projections put the film’s potential worldwide opening at more than Rs 200 crore, including preview collections.

These figures are estimates rather than confirmed box-office earnings. The final opening will depend on ticket sales closer to release and audience response once the film reaches cinemas.

When will Ramayana release?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on November 5. The first instalment of the two-part adaptation features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Anupam Kher as Jatayu and Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha.

The film is co-produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The second instalment is slated to release in cinemas on Diwali 2027.

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